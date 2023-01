“We have developed Ebonyi State equally, there is no Local Government that will cry of marginalization”

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Friday said the construction of the Aeronautic Engineering and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) universities will commence by February 2023.

According to Umahi, the Aeronautic Engineering with be situated in Ezza South while the ICT will be in Oferekpe, Izzi Local Government Area.

Umahi disclosed this during the APC campaign at Onueke Township Stadium Ezza South Local Government Area of the State.

The governor also reiterated the determination of his Government to begin the dualization of the Onueke section of the Abakaliki -Afikpo road within the coming weeks.

“We have developed Ebonyi State equally, there is no Local Government that will cry of marginalization and the aim is to unite the entire Ebonyi State through our infrastructure as one indivisible entity that is the answer to the problems of Nigeria.”





The Governor while lauding Ezza people for their solidarity with his administration and political body movements, appealed to the people to vote for his APC governorship candidate Chief Francis Nwifuru including other APC Candidates on the assurance that they would deliver dividends of democracy to them equitably.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Rachel Umahi urged the Ezza people to uphold the Umuekumenyi brotherly love by voting for Chief Francis Nwifuru in the forthcoming Governorship election in the State.

The APC Governorship Candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru enjoined the people to vote for him assuring them that he would reciprocate the solidarity in due course.

The Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi Central, Chief Ken Eze and the Candidate for Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Ogah, pledged to represent the people effectively if elected in the February poll.

The Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area, Mrs Euphemia Nwali, Chief Ugo Chima, Chief Celestine Ekechi, Mrs Carol Ben-Ewa, and Mrs Lilian Ewa assured that the people of the Council would repay the APC Government for the Infrastructural Development in the area and equitable representation of the people in the State Executive Council.

Earlier, Governor Umahi was Conferred ‘Epfume1’ by the Traditional Rulers of Umuekumenyi at Okpoku Ezekuna for his exceptional leadership in the State which has benefitted maximally the Umuekumenyi people.

The Traditional Rulers also blessed and adopted Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru as the Governorship Candidate of all Umuekumenyi people in 2023.

Meanwhile, The Umuekumenyi Youth led by Prince Uche Aliega also conferred on the Governor the title of “father of equity, justice and fairness” for insisting that it was the turn of Ebonyi North, particularly Izzi Clan to produce the next Governor of the State.

Umahi however received defectors from APGA including the Candidate for Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Mr Malachy Agu who decamped to the APC alongside his supporters.