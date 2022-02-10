Constitutional review: 9th Assembly cannot make any changes ― Bayelsa Gov

Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Diri Duoye has said the 9th National Assembly would not be able to carry out any constitutional review that would demand restructuring the economy, in spite of the Huge resource, allocated to the National Assembly Constitution review committee.

He said ethnic and religious consideration would bury the issues and not allow for the salient matters to pass through.

The Bayelsa state governor who was a member of the 9th assembly and represented Bayelsa Central Senatorial District said this on Channels TV, Thursday morning.

The national assembly had budgeted N1bn for the constitution review committee which was inaugurated in 2020.

He argued that there are so many injustices in the country that have suffocated the growth and development of Nigeria.

Duoye argued that there is no rationale for the federal government ownership of all assets in natural resources beneath the ground where the life of the people have been especially as they own houses farms and carry out other activities on them in their communities.

He said the resources of the state have been appropriated because of the unitary system that converted all assets under the ground as belonging to the federal government. “You see, this is my life and you see everything on the surface belongs to me.”

He maintained that efforts to have a change through the National Assembly for an amendment were impossible.

According to him: “It is not going to be possible, I have been part of it, my point here is that there is so much wrong with our country and that’s why we’re moving in a circle.

“The National. Assembly, that I belong to will not do that, the moment you do that people would take ethnic, and religious considerations and will never look at the truth of what you are doing.”

He said fiscal changes can only be attained through a roundtable discussion devoid of ethnic and religious consideration for implementation they would breed healthy economic competition.

