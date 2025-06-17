Constitutional reform dialogue targets Nigeria’s security gaps

In a move poised to fundamentally reshape Nigeria’s approach to national security through constitutional reforms, Mabel Aderonke, the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and House Chairman, Constitution Review Committee, successfully spearheaded a high-level legislative dialogue aimed at advancing the nation’s security architecture.

Held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, on Monday June 16, 2025, the pivotal Constitution Review Legislative Dialogue on National Security Architecture, themed “Nigeria’s Peace and Security: The Constitutional Imperatives” stands as a testament to Aderonke’s strategic foresight and relentless efforts to unite critical stakeholders.

As the Chairperson of the Dialogue’s Steering Committee, Mabel Aderonke articulated the event as “a critical step towards strengthening our nation’s security framework through constitutional reforms,” emphasizing that “a secure nation is the foundation upon which all other progress is built.”

Her deliberate focus on ensuring the constitution serves as a robust shield for citizens underscores the depth of her commitment to national stability.

The dialogue saw President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister for Defense; Muhammed Badaru Abubakar deliver a compelling address on the urgent need to address Nigeria’s porous borders and their link to arms trafficking and terrorism and was co-hosted with key national security entities.

These included the Office of the National Security Adviser, Defense Headquarters, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the National Intelligence Agency. This strategic collaboration was intentional, aimed at ensuring that those most affected by, and responsible for, national security were directly involved in shaping the legislative outcomes.

“We cannot shave their heads behind their backs, get them into the room, into the conversation,” Aderonke quoted her principal, the Deputy Speaker, underscoring the philosophy that guided her inclusive approach.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in his welcoming remarks, emphasised the collaborative spirit driving the initiative, acknowledging the convergence as a reflection of a “shared resolve to chart a new course for Nigeria’s security and constitutional future.”

Kalu particularly lauded the tireless work of the House Committee on Constitution Review and paid a special tribute to President Tinubu, whose “leadership and commitment to security sector reform have provided the impetus for this legislative journey.”

He noted that President Tinubu’s charge to harmonize security operations and adopt a “whole of society” approach formed the very bedrock of the day’s discussions.

Prior to the event, Aderonke and her committee members engaged in crucial courtesy calls to these agencies, soliciting the submission of their specific legislative needs for constitutional consideration, a proactive step to ensure reforms are both practical and responsive.

Deputy Speaker Kalu vividly described the dialogue as “a legislative laboratory for Nigeria’s national security sector.”

He stressed its core mission: to directly synthesize and collate “candid perspectives on the ‘sickness’ in our constitution that impedes the effective delivery” of security mandates.

Drawing a compelling medical analogy, Kalu asserted, “To proceed with constitutional amendments without first hearing from you would be akin to a medical doctor prescribing treatment without a thorough diagnosis.”

He committed the legislature to “first diagnose, by gathering your experiential knowledge, institutional challenges, and actionable recommendations,” before responsibly crafting the “prescriptions”—the necessary constitutional amendments.

