Constitutional amendment: Northern governors, stakeholders push for equity, state creation, devolution of powers

As the House of Representatives intensifies its zonal public hearings on the review of the 1999 Constitution, stakeholders from the North-West, North-Central, and North-East regions of the country, including governors, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations (CSOs), have voiced strong support for a people-oriented constitutional amendment that reflects justice, fairness, and the diverse aspirations of Nigerians.

At the North-Central hearing held in Minna, Niger State—just as the North-West hearing and that of the North-East zone held in Kaduna and Gombe states respectively—the three hearings witnessed robust participation from state governments, traditional rulers, legal experts, and civil society leaders, all united in their call for a document that can truly serve Nigeria’s evolving needs.

In Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, praised the House of Representatives for taking the hearings to the grassroots and involving Nigerians in one of the most defining exercises of nation-building.

“This effort by the House of Representatives must be applauded as a symbol of legislative responsiveness and a demonstration of the will to improve the foundation of our democratic Federation,” the governor said, assuring that the state is prepared to play its constitutional role with patriotism, integrity, and foresight.

Presenting Niger State’s position paper on behalf of the government, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Nasiru Muazu, declared the state’s full support for devolution of powers, the creation of state police, local government autonomy, and the creation of additional local government areas.

“We strongly support the devolution of powers, creation of state police, local government autonomy, and the creation of additional local government areas. Niger State will fully support the success of this national assignment,” he said.

Kogi State’s governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, also used the opportunity to call for clarity and purpose in the final product of the review. Represented by the State Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Muzi Yunus Abdullahi, the governor said, “At the end of this public hearing, what we expect is a truly people-oriented constitution—one that will be owned by Nigerians and free from the current ambiguities.”

The call for reforms was further echoed by Mr. Adebayo Daramola from Kwara State, who advocated for the creation of Ifesowapo State from parts of Kwara, noting the region’s population density and economic potential.

“We are asking for the creation of Ifesowapo State to give our people a sense of belonging. The area has a large population and strong economic viability. A new state will accelerate development,” he stated.

Traditional rulers from Niger, Kwara, and Kogi were also represented by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who called for constitutional recognition and defined roles for traditional institutions.

“There’s a broken link between government and the governed. We believe that constitutionally assigning roles to traditional rulers will restore justice, equity, and fairness to our communities,” he said.

Other notable presentations came from Alhaji Mohammed Musa Ibeto, former deputy governor of Niger State, who submitted a memorandum for the creation of Kainji State, carved from Niger and Kebbi states. He noted that the proposed state, with its capital in Kontagora, would cover over 147,000 square kilometers and be home to more than 6.7 million people.

Similarly, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Yabagi proposed the creation of Edu State with its headquarters in Bida. “Since Niger State was created in 1976, it has never been divided. For equity and fairness, Edu State should be created to serve over 2 million people,” Yabagi submitted.

The proceedings were chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who reassured attendees of the committee’s commitment to transparency and professionalism.

“This Committee will discharge its constitutional mandate professionally and in line with the aspirations of Nigerians. We’re here to listen to you,” he said.

He was supported by the Deputy Majority Leader and Chairman of Centre A, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims, who added, “We are determined to conduct a process that is guided by laid-down rules and shaped by the desires of the Nigerian people.”

According to the committee, 46 separate requests for state creation and 117 for new local government councils have already been received from across the country, signaling growing demand for decentralization and closer governance.

In Gombe, similar sentiments echoed through the halls of the International Conference Centre as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya declared open the North-East Zonal Public Hearing. Addressing stakeholders from Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba states, Governor Yahaya described the constitutional review as “a milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of a more inclusive, equitable, and people-driven governance system.”

He said the review process must be viewed not just as a legal amendment but as a democratic necessity that can address long-standing structural and social imbalances.

“This review process is a bold step toward building a governance structure that reflects the diversity and aspirations of our people. The constitution must be a living document—one that is constantly updated to serve Nigerians better,” he said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s constitutional evolution, the governor noted that amendments made in 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2023 had yet to resolve key issues such as federalism, local governance, fiscal decentralization, and protection of fundamental rights. He urged the committee to zero in on three core pillars: political stability, economic prosperity, and social justice.

“We must use this opportunity to build a constitution that truly works for everyone—not just a privileged few,” he said.

Governor Yahaya emphasized the importance of equitable representation and devolution of powers as a foundation for stability. He called for reforms that would allow states greater control over resources and local governance, stating that true federalism must be backed by fiscal justice.

On the issue of social equity, he advocated for stronger constitutional guarantees for gender equality, the protection of marginalised communities, and the inclusion of all citizens in the democratic process.

The Gombe hearing, like its counterpart in Minna, drew wide participation from civil society actors, professional groups, traditional leaders, and youth organizations, all of whom called for a more inclusive and forward-looking national framework.

Produce constitution that’ll stand as beacon of hope, equity, justice for generations yet unborn — Jigawa gov

At the Kaduna hearing, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State in his submission tasked parliamentarians and other citizens on the need to produce a constitution that will stand as a beacon of hope, equity, and justice for generations yet unborn.

Governor Namadi, who gave the charge during the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution held in Kaduna State, maintained that the ongoing constitutional review provides opportunity for us to inscribe our names in the chronicles of progress, justice, and national unity.

Represented by the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Dutse described the zonal public hearing exercise as a shining example of democratic engagement, reflecting our collective resolve to deepen the foundations of good governance and nation-building in Nigeria.

While noting that the Constitution of a nation is not merely a legal document, he posited that: “It is the soul of the country. It embodies our shared aspirations, defines our national identity, and sets the framework for justice, equity, and peace. A Constitution must therefore remain a living document responsive to the changing realities, dreams, and legitimate expectations of the people it serves.”

Female politicians, CSOs back special seats for women

Also speaking, President, Women in Politics Forum (WiPF), Efiere Ifendu explained that the memorandum represents the unified position of female politicians across Nigeria on the Bill which seeks to provide for additional and reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

She said: “This position is based on overwhelming evidence of the persistently low representation of women in Nigeria’s legislative institutions, where women hold only 3 per cent of Senate seats, 4 per cent of House of Representatives seats, and just 48 out of 993 seats in state assemblies nationwide.

“We commend the National Assembly for recognising this long-standing imbalance and initiating a constitutional review process aimed at improving women’s representation in governance.

“We are particularly encouraged by the introduction of the Special Seats Bill, currently under consideration, which provides a transformative opportunity to advance gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.

“The Bill rightly acknowledges the necessity of Temporary Special Measures (TSMs) to correct gender disparities and create a pathway for full participation of women in governance. Unless deliberate measures like reserved seats are adopted, women will remain significantly underrepresented in Nigeria’s legislature for generations to come.

“In this regard, WiPF and allied female political stakeholders across the 36 states and FCT unequivocally support the Special Seats Bill and call for its accelerated passage.

“We support the proposed amendments to Sections 48, 49, and 91 of the Constitution to create additional seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies, resulting in 182 new seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

“That the temporary special measure clause for women representation across four electoral cycles of 16 years should be increased to six electoral cycles of 24 years to enable a review process. This is predicated on the need to ascertain progress on women representation and favorably increase the improved representation level at the legislative arm of government during the 7th electoral cycle.

“We commend the provision of three additional seats for women per state in State Houses of Assembly and support their retention as this will ensure there will be representation of women to change the current narrative where 14 states do not have a single female voice in the State Assemblies.”

While urging all the 36 State Houses of Assembly to adopt the amendments, the Forum urged President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Bill once passed by the National Assembly.

In her submission, Hon. Rakiya Shonekon, representing Zamani Foundation and other CSOs, submitted five memoranda and signatures that have emerged from respective states. The CSOs, who described the proposed bill as timely, applauded the House leadership, state governors and legislators, traditional and religious leaders for prioritizing inclusive governance through the Special Seats Bill, among other bills in the ongoing conversation on the reform of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution.

“The Bill that seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, by specifically providing for seat reservations for women in both the National and State Houses of Assembly is important because if passed, it will set Nigeria on a trajectory of inclusive development and accelerated progress,” she noted.