Constitution review: Southern Borno leaders renew call for Savannah State creation

Leaders of Southern Borno have renewed their decades-long demand for the creation of Savannah State, submitting a formal memorandum at the North-East zonal public hearing of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Maiduguri.

Ambassador Dauda Danladi, Chairman of the Conference of Southern Borno Development Associations, presented the request during the session held on Saturday at the Mohammed Indimi Auditorium, University of Maiduguri.

According to him, “For the first time in our quest, we have the blessings of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Borno State Government, our traditional institutions, and the entire good people of Borno State.”

He explained that the proposed Savannah State would be carved out of nine Local Government Areas—Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar, and Shani—with Damboa as its capital.

Danladi recalled previous submissions dating back to 1982, as well as the inclusion of Savannah State among the 14 recommended new states in the 2014 National Conference report. “Savannah State has met all necessary criteria for creation,” he said, citing constitutional provisions and endorsements by elected representatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

He argued that splitting Borno would improve governance and help address the security challenges that have plagued the region for over a decade.

Beyond state creation, the group called for full autonomy for local governments, the judiciary, and the legislature, as well as reforms to ensure transparent and credible elections.

“We are optimistic that our yearning for the creation of Savannah State, spanning over 40 years, will receive sympathetic consideration,” Danladi said.

The Senate hearing is part of nationwide consultations on constitutional amendments, including state creation, local government autonomy, and electoral reforms.