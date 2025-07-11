Politics

Constitution review: Reps warn of economic loss over women’s low representation

Kehinde Akintola
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Friday said that the low representation of women in governance can lead to underutilisation of talent, limited innovation, and lost opportunities for economic growth.

Hon. Kalu stated this in Abuja while delivering his remarks at a legislative evening on women’s political representation, organized by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review in partnership with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and European Union (EU).

The Deputy Speaker who sponsored and is advocating for the passage of the constitution alteration bill to provide Special Seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly, cited research which suggests Nigeria could gain up to 9% in GDP growth by 2025 with improved women’s participation.

He lamented that Nigeria remains among the lowest globally for women’s representation in parliament, with only 20 out of 469 National Assembly seats held by women and several State Assemblies with no female members at all.

He also lamented that the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) electoral system, party nomination practices, and entrenched socio-cultural norms create significant obstacles for women seeking legislative office.

The Deputy Speaker expressing optimism that the Special Seats Bill will address chronic underrepresentation by creating additional women-only seats in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary special measure, noted that it won’t be a burden on the finances of government

According to him, the additional cost of 74 women legislators in the National Assembly is less than 1% of the National Budget and less than 5% of the National Assembly Budget.

Hon. Kalu added that legal and constitutional measures to improve women’s representation deserve urgent, broad-based support in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy, development, and global standing.

He said, “Nigeria could gain an increase of 9% in GDP growth by 2025 with improved women’s participation. That’s what statistics have shown. So which means we are losing 9% growth in our GDP because women are not participating. So this is one of the motivating factors for us to push for this bill. Some gender-sensitive bills, policies of government, would be better treated by women. And if we don’t have women in the room, it’s just like cutting a man’s hair in his absence.

“I have no fear that if we do our part, that Mr. President will assent to it. I say so because he’s gender friendly. He was the man who allowed the wife to go and be a senator. And then he went home. And he was sitting at home and watching the wife on television, you know, representing his people.

“Only a few people, you know, will be able to do that. And because he’s a gender sensitive president, you know, he will be able to accept it. I have no fear. I have so much belief in the president with regards to how he wants to transform this country. It’s not a political talk.

“The measure is subject to review after four general election cycles (16 years), ensuring it is a fast-track, not a permanent, intervention. These new seats do not affect existing constituencies and are directly elected, ensuring legitimacy and accountability. Women remain eligible to contest all regular seats.

“Women in special seats have the same privileges and responsibilities as other legislators. After 16 years, the provision will be reassessed for continuation, modification, or repeal.

“The bill requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly and approval by at least 24 State Assemblies, followed by Presidential Assent. The reserved seats model is the most feasible and effective option within Nigeria’s current electoral framework. The built-in sunset clause ensures that the measure remains a temporary catalyst for change, not a permanent fixture.

“A Strategic Imperative for National Development Democratic Legitimacy: True democracy requires legislatures that reflect the diversity of the population, including women. Engendering an inclusive governance structure is not only a matter of equity but a strategic economic imperative forNigeria’s future.

