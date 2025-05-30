Constitution review: Reps to meet security chiefs, diplomatic corps, NGF, others

Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has unveiled plans to interface with Heads of various Security Agencies and Diplomatic Corps during ongoing stakeholder engagement.

Hon. Kalu who disclosed this during the Special Ad-hoc Committee’s meeting recently held in Abuja, reeled out the itinerary on a series of programmes outlined including: legislative dialogue on Nigeria’s security architecture, Constitution Review Committee Diplomatic Dinner.

While expressing the need to look into issues bothering on State Police, he confirmed that the Special Ad-hoc Committee has received a lot of interest from the Heads of various Security Agencies and stakeholders.

He said: “As you are aware, the response time of Nigeria to urgent important security value is currently at 90 minutes. 90 minutes is too long, and another client is far below that.

“So, we are trying to see how we can shorten the response time when there is a security issue. Will the State Police have to do that? Will find out in the room? We reforming the police that will find out because of foster collaboration and drive meaningful conversation to strengthen Nigeria security framework and address growing security challenges. Also encourage inter agency collaboration, cooperation and knowledge sharing to enhance Nigerian security landscape.”

According to him, the Constitution Review Committee is expected to meet with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on July 23, 2025, to present bills currently under consideration and seek their support for passage.

The Committee will also meet with the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly in a joint retreat with Senate Constitution Review members to harmonize bills and ensure consistency across the country.

Other scheduled programmes include: Engagement with Civil Society Organizations, and Community-Based Organisations as part of National Assembly Open Week; Engagement with Media Executives: (Guild of Editors, NUJ, NBAN, etc); Public Hearings Engagement with the leadership of the 18 registered Political Parties is to take place on Monday 14th July, 2025 in Abuja.

The Special Ad-hoc Committee is also expected to hold Joint Retreat for Senate and House Constitution Review and Speakers/Clerks of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to harmonize Bills as well as One-week plenary debate on the Constitution Review bills to familiarize Members with their contents in preparation for the voting scheduled for 14th October 2025; Voting in the Plenary Transmission to States with leadership of the Constitution Review Committee of the House and Senate with Speakers/Clerks of the State Houses of Assembly), while transmission of the bills to the State Assembly is also expected to hold on October 30, 2025.

Hon. Kalu who commended the lawmakers on their dedication to the national assignment, harped on the need to sustain the momentum in the bid to ensure successful passage of key bills by December 2025.

He said: “We urge members to work assiduously to ensure that the current Bills before the Committee are passed by December 2025 while also considering the possibility of a second round of amendments, as new Bills are still being sponsored by members.

“Steady progress is being made on our work plan implementation and our targets are achievable. However, some crucial activities ought to be accomplished within the given timeframe.

“The second meeting/engagement with the Nigerian Governors Forum is expected to hold on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 to present to them the Bills currently under consideration as requested during previous engagement, seek their support on the proposed amendments, secure buy-in and backing for the passage of contentious bills.

“Joint Retreat of Senate and House Constitution Review Members with Speakers/Clerks of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to harmonize Bills will hold Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th September, 2025.

“There will be a Constitution Review Committee Diplomatic Dinner (June 20th, 2025) to seek for support and collaboration from the diplomatic community on some specific thematic areas like gender, security architecture and state policing to promote global best practices.”

He assured that the Committee is poised to subject the 87 prioritized Bills that have passed second reading to Public Hearings in each of the six geopolitical zones.

“Zonal Chairmen and their Deputies are expected to liaise with States under their jurisdictions to ensure active participation in their respective zones.

“The hearings will hold as follows: Northern Geopolitical Zones – Friday 11th to Sunday 13th, July, 2025; Southern Geopolitical Zones – Friday 18th to 20th July, 2025, National Public Hearing – Monday 21st July, 2025.”

