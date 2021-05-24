Constitution review: Reps to begin zonal public hearings June 1

The House of Representatives on Monday rolled out plans for the proposed zonal public hearing scheduled to take place across the 6 geopolitical zones.

The Chairman of Special Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Idris Wase, who disclosed this via a statement obtained by Nigerian Tribune, explained that the two-day zonal public hearing will hold between 1, Tuesday and 2, Wednesday, June 2021.

“To this end, the committee has invited the general public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and all other stakeholders.”

Wase who noted that each zone will have two centres, added that the North Central zone public hearing will hold in Jos, with Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa state and FCT in attendance, while Lokoja will serve as the second centre, with Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

“The North East has Bauchi centre, which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe States.

“The North West centre is in Birnin Kebbi, with Kebbi, Zamfara and the Sokoto States, while Kano centre which will hold on 2rd and 3rd June, with Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.

“The South East which has Enugu centre, will host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States, while Owerri centre will host Imo and Abia States.

The South West with a centre in Akure will host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, while the Lagos centre will host Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States.

The South-South zone will hold in Asaba centre on 2rd and 3rd June comprising Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, while Uyo centre holds on 1, and 2, June with Akwa Ibom, Rivers and the Cross River States.

The Deputy Speaker who urged members of the committee to always put Nigeria first, said: “I’m appealing to you all to think only about Nigeria and work for Nigeria and ensure we deliver for our country the best constitution.”

He explained that all the members of the committee will be posted outside their zones to have a feeling of what is obtain in other geopolitical zones.

“We have an opportunity to write our names in gold. Let us not waste this golden opportunity as all eyes are on us. We must ensure that we do not betray the confidence Nigerians have in us,” he said.

