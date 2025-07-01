Constitution review: Mobilise support for gender bills, Speaker Abbas tasks FOMWAN

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, tasked the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) with mobilising support for the gender-based bills in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution at the National Assembly.

Speaker Abbas, who gave the charge in Abuja while addressing the leadership of FOMWAN and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) from the northern states, urged the FOMWAN delegation on the need to attend the zonal public hearing on the constitution review.

The Speaker expressed the commitment of the 10th House to empowering women and ensuring their inclusion in politics and governance at all levels.

He said, “We have a constitutional amendment coming up, and it is meant for women, and we in the House are passionate about it. We believe that FOMWAN may also play a role in women’s inclusion.

“We want to see more women in governance and representation, either at the local government, state or federal level. We believe that it is part of your aspirations.

“We want to inform you that there will be public hearings at the six geopolitical zones, and we want you to please actively participate to support this initiative. This is an opportunity we have in our lifetime to make women count in this country. Please support us.

“We will be going around the states later to solicit more support and cooperation. Please, FOMWAN should be at the centre of this initiative.”

Speaker Abbas congratulated FOMWAM for celebrating 40 years of its existence, saying the history and achievements of the forum are commendable. He urged the women’s group to continue giving their best to society, especially Muslims.

The Speaker equally commended the MSSN for also inspiring youths and its development programmes across the country. He assured the society of the support of Muslims in the House. “We will support you in every way we can,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General, Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith, Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir, commended Speaker Abbas for his leadership style. “So many people want to associate with you,” he said.

Speaking, the Amirah, Kaduna State chapter of FOMWAN, Hajia Nafisah Musa Isah, congratulated the Speaker for the successful two years in office, which she said have been characterised by great achievements for the benefit of all.

The FOMWAN Amirah called for more legislation that uplifts the lives of Nigerians, particularly women and children, while seeking the House’s support in championing social justice.

Also speaking for the MSSN, Shehu Usman Abubakar disclosed that many of the youth, who got jobs through Speaker Abbas, are members of the society.

Abubakar said the MSSN is ready to support the Speaker on his aspirations, as a society established 71 years ago with branches across the country, and its headquarters in Zaria, Kaduna State, where Speaker Abbas represents at the House.

