Constitution review: Kalu seeks US partnership for electoral reforms

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday, advocated for a partnership with the United States government to support Nigeria’s efforts in promoting gender equity and electoral reforms.

Hon. Kalu made the call in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, led by Mr. David Frost, a Political Counsellor, and Cassandra Carrony.

The Deputy Speaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, said the collaboration would focus on three key areas: technical expertise, advocacy, and capacity building.

Specifically, he emphasized the need to share comparative insights on gender-responsive electoral systems; amplify stakeholder engagement with civil society, the media, and political parties; and co-create a women’s legislative leadership programme to train future female lawmakers.

He said:

“How do we partner with the U.S.? We seek the U.S. Embassy’s support in various areas: technical expertise, sharing comparative insights on gender-responsive electoral systems—let’s understand how you’ve succeeded; advocacy—amplifying stakeholder engagement with civil society, the media, and political parties.

“You already have structures we can adopt and adapt to reflect our mission. This is not a fanciful outing—it is impact-oriented. We need to build the capacity of those who will drive this impact, and that starts with strategic partnerships.”

He also stated:

“As a committee, we are considering integrating traditional rulers into the constitution and assigning them roles that will enhance national cohesion and unity.”

Hon. Kalu added that the Constitution Review Committee has prioritized women’s participation in governance, as well as judicial and local government reforms, and youth inclusion, among others.

He cited the low representation of women in legislative seats nationwide, stressing that the committee has proposed the creation of special seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies.

“Nigeria’s democracy remains incomplete so long as half its population—its women—are relegated to the sidelines. Today, women hold a mere 4% of legislative seats nationwide. In some states, like Kano and Sokoto, not a single woman sits in the State Assembly. This is not just a failure of representation; it is a failure of justice.

“As a result of our extensive consultations and engagement with various stakeholders, the committee is resolved to add one special seat per state in the Senate and the House of Representatives at the national level, and one seat per senatorial district at the sub-national level.

“To correct this imbalance, we have introduced the Special Seats Bill (HB 1349)—a 16-year temporary special measure to reserve 182 additional legislative seats for women (37 in the Senate, 37 in the House, and 108 in State Assemblies). This bill addresses systemic barriers—financial exclusion, electoral violence, and patriarchal norms—by creating women-only constituencies,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also hinted that zonal public hearings on the thematic areas of the constitution review process will soon commence across the six geopolitical zones.

He said:

“You asked about our progress in your speech. Very soon, we’ll begin public hearings. As our partners in the U.S., we want to let you know that, as we advance the constitution review process, the committee has prioritized a broad-based public participation agenda, through a series of zonal public hearings, to ensure the voices of Nigerians from every region are heard and reflected.”

Hon. Kalu further stressed that the constitution review is a moral covenant with future generations, not just a legislative exercise.

He urged for broad-based public participation and a strong partnership with the U.S. Embassy to ensure that Nigeria’s constitution becomes a beacon of equity, security, and prosperity.

“Our constitutional review is not just a legislative exercise; it is a moral covenant with future generations. With the U.S. Embassy’s partnership, we can ensure Nigeria’s next constitution becomes a beacon of equity, security, and prosperity. Let us move beyond rhetoric to action and co-design a Nigeria-U.S. Governance Innovation Hub to pilot reforms and host joint workshops on state policing models and gender-responsive budgeting.

“Together, we can write a new chapter in Nigeria’s story—one where democracy delivers, institutions endure, and no one is left behind,” Kalu said.

Earlier, the U.S. delegation said their mission to the National Assembly was to explore areas of collaboration with the Deputy Speaker’s office on the ongoing constitution review.

“We met with the Deputy Speaker briefly when PLAC hosted an event at the Hilton about local government autonomy. It’s one of the issues we’re here to discuss. The focus today is on the work of the Constitution Review Committee. Our visit aims to further the collaboration we’ve maintained over the years. It’s important to keep this connection and communication open,” the delegation stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE