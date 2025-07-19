Constitution review: Gov Uzodinma calls for rotational presidency

The Governor Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday called for the entrenchment of rotational presidency across the six geopolitical zones in the Nigerian Constitution.

Governor Otti who doubles as Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum made the clarion call during the South East Zonal Public hearing for Imo and Abia on the Constitution Review held in Owerri, called for the constitutional entrenchment of rotational presidency, not along the ambiguous North–South divide.

While noting that the ongoing amendment process of the 1999 Constitution by the 10th National Assembly, it is time has come to address various national concerns as it relates to the South East with urgency, sincerity, and justice.

He said, “This is not about tokenism but national stability. Already, zoning has helped calm nerves over federal appointments. If Nigerians know that the Presidency will rotate among the six zones, it will remove the fear of domination and deepen the sense of inclusion in the country.

“In addition, the time has come for us to take decisive steps on State Police. The current centralised policing structure is overstretched and often disconnected from local realities.

“As the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, I can confirm that we support the decentralisation of the Police for greater responsiveness and effectiveness. The fear that Governors will misuse such a force is unfounded and frankly outdated. We cannot allow the past to paralyse the future when our Citizens are crying out for safety and order at the grassroots.

“Distinguished Honourable Members of the National Assembly, ladies and gentlemen, our diversity is our strength, not our weakness. But that strength must be harnessed through law and equity. Therefore, our Constitution must reflect our shared values, not just our shared borders.

“Distinguished Honourable Members, as you tour the country on this important assignment, may you be guided by the hope of millions who seek a Constitution that truly belongs to them: one that ensures fairness, equity, and a level playing field for all.

“As we all know, there are differing views across Nigeria about what our Constitution should reflect in order to fortify our young democracy. These perspectives mirror both the richness of our diversity and the inadequacies of a legal framework that often leaves many citizens feeling unprotected or unaccommodated in project Nigeria”.

He said that, it bears repeating that the southeast remains the only geopolitical zone with five states adding that, the proposals for the creation of additional states in the regions should be considered in order to address the perceived marginalization by the people.

He said: “Every other zone has six or more. This imbalance has led to underrepresentation in critical national institutions, from the National Assembly to the Federal Executive Council. It has shrunk our voice and abridged our inclusivity. Therefore, it’s only fair and just that we ask for the creation of at least two additional states in the South East.

“It is my well considered submission that Anim State should be one of the new states to be created. This is one state that will have an oil-producing status upon creation. This makes it commercially viable, with sufficient revenue base to self sustain. This should naturally go hand in hand with the creation of new local government areas for the zone.

“Until a few years ago, Owerri served as the capital of us all. Today, we have Umuahia and Abakaliki as capitals of new states. Through our collective efforts, perhaps we shall soon have more state capitals like Orlu, Aba, Nsukka, and more. I believe that this is the prayer of the entire South East, and it shall come to pass by the grace of God”.

On indigineship, the Governor reminded that, the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live and work in any part of the country, he however noted that, in practice, those born and raised in a place where their grandparents may not have originated from are still regarded and treated as non-indigenes.

Governor Uzodinma said, “We should not be seen to be speaking from two sides of our mouth. We need to legally define indegeneship by birth or long-term residence – say, ten years. Anyone born in a state or has lived in a state for upwards of ten years should be a legitimate indigene of that state. This is common practice in advanced democracies.

“It was also becoming the norm in our pre-first Republic years, until that Republic was cut short. How else did Mallam Umaru Altine become the Mayor of Enugu in 1952 if not because he was accepted as an indigene of Enugu.That tells us something profound about our potential for unity if only the constitution can catch up with our history. I therefore urge this committee to seriously consider this matter as part of the proposed constitutional amendments.”

In his keynote address, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu posited that Nigeria has embraced and embarked on a ‘Reform-Heavy Agenda’ under President Bola Tinubu in the bid to address myriad of challenges through various positive measures.

He said: “Under his stewardship, Nigeria has embraced a reform-heavy agenda: one that recognizes the urgent need for constitutional renewal, institutional strengthening, and inclusive growth.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to the rule of law, his respect for the legislature’s constitutional role, and his bold strides in governance reform have created an enabling environment for this historic review.

“We are grateful for his support and leadership, and we remain committed to working with the executive to deliver a constitution that serves all Nigerians”.

Speaking on the journey so far, he stated that, Nigeria has since independence has been on a continuous quest for a constitutional order that truly reflects the aspirations and diversity of its people.

Hon. Kalu said: “From the Clifford Constitution of 1922 to the 1999 Constitution, each phase has sought to address the evolving needs and challenges of our society. Yet, we recognize that no constitution is ever truly perfect or finished. It must remain a living document, one that adapts to the realities of the times, the hopes of its people, and the demands of good governance.

“The 2025 constitutional review process is, without doubt, the most comprehensive and inclusive in our nation’s history. Our mandate is clear: to close the gaps in our legal system, strengthen our institutions, and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of state, status, or gender, is fairly represented and protected under the law.

“This Committee is currently considering 87 prioritized constitutional amendment bills, each touching on the most pressing issues facing our nation. I urge you, the people of Abia and Imo, to engage robustly on all thematic areas, especially those close to your hearts.

“Since our inauguration in February 2024, this Committee has embraced an approach rooted in transparency, broad consultation, and rigorous debate.

“We have held retreats, sectoral engagements with the judiciary, high-level dialogues on security, and international collaborations to advance gender equality. We have convened a Local Government Summit to address the urgent need for grassroots autonomy, following the landmark Supreme Court decision on local government elections.

“These are not mere formalities; they are genuine efforts to ensure that every voice is heard, every concern considered, and every proposal subjected to the highest standards of scrutiny”.

The Deputy Speaker stated that, the key areas of the exercise include; Judicial Independence and Efficiency; Electoral Reform; Security and State Policing; Gender Bills and Inclusive Governance; Fiscal Reforms; Devolution of Powers; Local Government Autonomy.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE