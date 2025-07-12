Constitution review: Gov Sani calls for state police, fiscal federalism, gender equity

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called for bold and transformative amendments to Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, highlighting the need for state police, fiscal federalism and gender inclusion as part of his proposal.

The Governor who proposed the North-West zonal public hearing on the constitutional review, which was held in Kaduna on Saturday, was represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

In his address to stakeholders comprising members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, youth and women leaders, Uba Sani described the constitution review as a “moment of national reckoning” and urged participants to rise to the challenge of nation-building.

“Our Constitution must cease to be a document of convenience for the powerful and become a charter of empowerment for the people,” he said, adding that “this hearing is more than a technical review; it is a deliberation about who we are as a people, what we value, and the kind of future we wish to secure for posterity.”

The Governor identified six key areas that require urgent constitution reform, topmost among which is the creation of state police to tackle insecurity at the grassroots.

Recalling his efforts as a lawmaker, he said that “as a Senator in the 9th National Assembly, I personally sponsored several constitutional and legislative bills aimed at establishing the State Police Force.’’

Governor Uba Sani, however, lamented that while these bills passed crucial stages in the Senate, their final adoption faltered due to a lack of political consensus.

He reaffirmed that there is a renewed and urgent recognition that decentralised policing is not only desirable but inevitable because security cannot be national if it is not local.

The Governor Sani also called for fiscal federalism and equitable resource control, criticising the current over-centralised structure.

“States must be empowered not only to legislate on local matters but to control and benefit more directly from the resources found within their jurisdictions,” he said, adding that ‘’fiscal federalism is not a concession; it is a constitutional imperative.”

The Governor also advocated for the recognition of traditional institutions because of their relevance in promoting peace and development.

“Our traditional rulers are not mere cultural ornaments. They are guardians of community cohesion, peace brokers, and custodians of indigenous governance systems,” he said.

On gender inclusion, the Governor called for constitutional guarantees to increase women’s participation in politics and governance because “Nigeria cannot claim to be a democracy while half of its population remains underrepresented.’’

Governor Uba Sani implored the delegates to legislate with conscience, advising them to ‘’rise above partisan interests and sectional sentiments, and speak the language of statesmanship.’’

The public hearing was part of a nationwide consultation by the National Assembly’s Constitution Review Committee, aimed at collecting inputs from Nigerians toward amending the 1999 Constitution to reflect current realities.

The Deputy Governors of Kano and Jigawa States, including the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, as well as the Attorney General of Katsina State, presented memoranda on behalf of their states.

