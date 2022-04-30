Constituents donate N10m for nomination form as Rep member third term in Jigawa

Chairman, House Committee on Power, in the House of Representatives and the member, representing Birninkudu/Buji federal constituency in Jigawa State, Honourable Magaji Da’u Aliyu, had declared interest to represent the constituency for the third time.

He made the declaration in Birninkudu town, headquarters of Birninkudu local government area of Jigawa state.

The lawmaker said he got the courage to re-contest the position from his constituents who donated him the sum of N10M cash for the nomination form.

Aliyu explained that he is overwhelmed by the donation, describing it as “an inspiration for more.”

According to him “this donation from my constituency means they need more from me. It is a challenge, but I will continue to do my best for the improvement of the life of my people at all coast.”

He also promised to continue with good representation through a provision of developmental projects that will improve the social and economical lives of his people.





Speaking while presenting the money to the lawmaker, the chairman of the political community groups under the ages of Hon Magaji Da’u Supporters, Comrade Shamsuddeen Umar, said they deemed it necessary to give extra support to their rep member for the constituency to continue enjoying his good representation.

Comrade Shamsuddeen maintained that “community members from across 22 political wards in Birnin Kudu Buji federal constituency have donated N10 million to Hon Magaji Da’u Aliyu to purchase nomination form for his third term bids.

“Hon Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has brought a lot of developmental projects to the constituency which included hospitals, higher institutions, power substations, roads projects, electrification, agriculture and many other projects that impacted positively the lives of people in the constituency and beyond.”

Shamsuddeen noted that they opened an account and donated N16.4 million out of which they have now presented N1m for the lawmaker to purchase his nomination form and reserved N6.4 million for his campaign.