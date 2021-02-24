Constituency project tracking: ICPC recovers N15m cash, furniture, computers in Kwara

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered N15 million cash, furniture and electronic appliances from the past and present lawmaker and executive members in Kwara Central senatorial district of the state in the last few months of its “Operation Track the Constituency Project”.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the team leader ICPC Kwara Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking, Aminu Bala, said the phase two tracking exercise was an initiative of ICPC called “Constituency and Executive Tracking Exercise.”

Bala said that the commission had tracked 240 projects on the road, water and schools out of which about 59 contractors were asked to go back to sites to correct some abnormalities.

“Equally the Commission made recoveries of 2,677 furniture, 57 computer system and 16 generating sets”.

Bala also said that the aim of tracking the projects is to ensure accountability on the part of lawmakers and executives and for communities to take ownership of various constituency and executive projects in their domain.

He said that his team’s focus was to enlighten the communities on how to question the value and quality of constituency projects and take part in their execution.

Bala, who said that the commission sat down with Education Secretaries of four Local Government Areas that formed Kwara Central Senatorial District and came up with a list of deserving schools based on needs assessment, added that “Today is the peak of the exercise, we are going to handover the recovery items to the schools, equally the desks. It’s the responsibility of the contractors to move them to schools, we are going to give the list to the Education Secretary to ensure those contractors deliver those items to various schools.

“The desks are to be distributed to various schools between Tuesday and Friday while the recovered N15million has been paid into Federal government Treasury Account.

Speaking on behalf of the Education Secretaries (ES), Ibrahim Ahmed, from Ilorin-South commended the commission, adding that if this type of exercise had been in place before now, there would not have been room for vandalism, embezzlement and the likes.

He urged the commission not to relent on its effort as he promised the commission of their unwavering support in order to move the educational sector to an enviable height.

22 schools benefited in Ilorin-East Local Government Area, 25 schools benefited in Ilorin-South, 23 in Asa Local Government Area while 33 benefited in Ilorin-West local government area.

