Constituency project: Rep member raises alarm over diversion of N50m health equipment in Plateau

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon Dachung Musa Bagos, on Sunday, expressed grave concern over the alleged diversion of health equipment worth N50 million for two Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Hon. Bagos who expressed the concern in Abuja disclosed that the medical equipment was meant for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency intervention project which he facilitated.

According to him, the equipment were part of the constituency projects appropriated in the 2020 capital budget, were supplied through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He alleged that the medical equipment were supplied since 2021 and diverted without distribution to the various primary health care centres in the federal constituency.

Hon. Bagos who expressed displeasure over the development argued that thousands of his constituents could be denied access to the equipment despite a letter from NPHCDA to the respective authorities of the Local Government Councils to allow him to distribute to his constituents.

“This is unacceptable and it is inhuman to prevent people from accessing health equipment and items meant for their wellbeing. Our people are in dire need of healthcare and here we have the equipment, yet we cannot put them to use because of a few powerful individuals.

“If these items were not supplied by the agency, we would have known but a situation whereby the equipment were duly supplied and some people decided to divert them since 2021, it’s a matter that the anti-corruption agencies should investigate,” he stated.

Hon. Bagos lamented that the chairmen of the two Local Government Councils were playing politics with people’s lives perhaps because he was not a member of their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We do not have to play politics with our people’s lives, simply because the chairmen are APC members and I’m of the PDP, they are punishing the people thinking they are fighting me and whittling down my popularity. This is unacceptable.”

The lawmaker also made available a letter from the NPHCDA headquarters, Abuja dated July 16, 2021, signed by a Deputy Director/State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Igbatius Ifeanyi Ohanu.

The letter addressed to the local government chairmen titled “Access to medical equipment supplied to Jos South by NPHCDA” read in part “Kindly allow Hon Dachung Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East in the National Assembly to have access to medical equipment supplies to Jos South by the NPHCDA.

“The items are Hon. Bagos’ constituency projects under the capital for 2020 possibly made available to the two Local Government Councils by the lawmaker’s efforts supplied through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) Abuja.

“Please, release the items to him for tagging, documentation, distribution and flag off to the underlisted primary health care facilities in your Local Government Area,” the letter read.

