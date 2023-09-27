An international consortium, the Catalysing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE), comprising Cooperative Assistance for Relief Everywhere (CARE) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) with funding from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has organised a 4-day workshop on the development of a state-specific multi-sectoral plan of action for food and nutrition.

The plan spans a period of 5 years, from 2023 to 2028, and will take place at CRISPAN Suites and Event Centre, Jos, Plateau State.

The workshop is being organised in collaboration with the Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Multilateral Coordination Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN).

The key objectives of the Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition are to strengthen government institutions to drive multi-sectoral coordination for food and nutrition.

It is also aimed at maximising technical and financial investments and resources for food and nutrition service delivery and widening multi-sectoral implementation of food and nutrition interventions and programmes in the state.

The development is further intended to strengthen essential nutrition advocacy to be driven by government stakeholders and private sector actors, as well as address the multifaceted problems of food and nutrition.

It also aims to promote the attainment of optimal nutritional status for all, especially the most vulnerable women and children.

Participants for the workshop were drawn from line ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and partners working in the state’s food and nutrition sector, including the Ministries of Budget, Economic Planning, Health, and Multi-Sectoral Coordination, Agriculture, Education, and Women Affairs, as well as BASPHCDA, HMB, Academia, Alive and Thrive, FHI360, and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…





FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…