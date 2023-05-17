The director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has attributed the school’s 100 percent record of excellence and the various laurels received over the years to its conformity to quality standards.

Adebogun made the remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, early in the week.

He noted that the performance of Caleb Group of Schools in both national and international competitions have further confirmed the institution’s core objectives of ensuring the production of boys and girls who are ready to make significant contributions to national growth.

“Our aim is to turn out morally and academically sound products; and to this end, we seek to give the students the best and highest possible academic, Christian and moral education,” he said.

Adebogun expressed his joy in the products of the school whose track records in their different endeavours remained unbeatable, adding that they had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and had become the pride of the college.

“We are proud of our school products who are today men and women with outstanding achievements, and we will continue to identify with their success stories,” he noted.

Products of Caleb College have won several laurels ranging from the Proprietor’s Nomination for the Lagos State Man of the Year in 2012, winning the 2015/2016 Cambridge Learner Awards, winning the 2014 Lagos State National Institute of Education Planning and Administration Award, winning the 2015 Prestige Education Award as the Best Private Secondary School of the Year in Lagos State; Best World Class Quality Education School of the Year in the 2017 West African Quality Education Award; to the 2020 David Shepherd first prize award at the Global Canvass Children’s Art competition, held at the National Museum in the United Kingdom.

Others include the 2020 edition of the Global Diamond Challenge competition for JETS clubs, held in Delwares, United States; the 2020 World Scavenger Hunt Award and the Proprietor’s Award for Excellence in Educational Management by the Black Heritage International magazine, among others.

Dr Adebogun said the array of awards and laurels received by the college is an indication of the rising profile of the college, the credibility of its academic and co- curricular programmes and its actual and potential impacts on the wider society.

He said the college would continue to strive to sustain its success story, as well as uphold a culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and be the agents of change in the society.