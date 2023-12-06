An association under the umbrella of Volunteers for Democracy and Good Government (VDGG) has called on the ruling party in Kano State, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), to always put the interest of the teeming masses into consideration on whatever action being taken in the course of the ongoing battle before the Supreme court.

According to the group , “It is our strong conviction that there has not been any clandestine move to truncate the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. After all, major political parties have lost and won in various courts.”

The chairman of VDGG, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Kano state, that the purpose of the conference was to address the issue of alleged onslaught of democracy and the rule of law by the NNPP and its leadership in Kano state.

“We would like to, with all honesty, express our disappointment by the level of desperation that the party (NNPP) is in no small measure subjecting our democracy to serious danger and ridicule,” the group chairman said.

He noted that “in a political democracy, the separation of powers, there is; the executive, the legislative and the judiciary arms. These are what make democracy a balanced system”, adding that each of these three institutions drives its authority from the constitution of the land.”

“In the event of any conflict between or within any of the three arms, it is the judicial arm that gives the solution. In fact, it is this arm of government that gives the final say on any matter in any section of the constitution and its stance final.

“This is what is referred to as the rule of law. Thus, it charts the course of democracy and its development,” he said.

Usman further noted that “this time, with widened scope of desperation, through many attempts to instigate and organise violence in the state, coupled with reaching out to people of influence, as well as international organisation such as EU, AU and ECOWAS for ‘solution’.

“The motive of the ruling party in the state is not far-fetched. It is simply to intimidate the apex court to dance to their tune, to rule in their favour, even if it will be at the expense of justice and fairness.

“We do not know when violence becomes a tool, capable of changing the course of justice, nor do we know when international organisations become superior to the constitution and courts of justice.”

According to him, the VDGG condemned in strongest terms any act of intimidation and threats to lives or bloodshed in any form or manner to anybody, stating that Kano state, through prayers and efforts by the security agencies, have maintained relative peace and security and that must be upheld and improved upon for the sustainable development of our people”

However, in a swift reaction, a chieftain of the NNPP, Alhaji Garko Ibrahim, said “it would be a suicidal for a reasonable person to feel that what is happening presently is okay for democracy.

Alhaji Ibrahim added that it would be recalled that in 2019, the mandate of Governor Yusuf was stolen through a kangaroo inconclusive election.

He then stated that what is wrong to inform influential personalities or the international community on what the party felt is wrong. “We were only intimating them to be aware that there were some people, who were hellbent on destroying the nation’ s democracy.”

