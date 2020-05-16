Consider cashew as alternative to oil, farmers charge FG

Cashew Farmers in Oyo State have charged the Federal Government to take concrete steps towards diversifying the nation’s economy in response to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on oil, the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

The farmers, who operate mainly in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State also noted that encouraging massive investment by the young and old in cashew farming was a sure way of creating a solution to the economic downturn that COVID-19 had left in its wake.

Reverend Akanni Zaccheus Olusanjo of A.O ZAC Nigeria Enterprises in Iresa Apa and Mr. Oyekunle Gbemiga Collins of OBT Integrated Services and Divine Dopacy Nig. Limited Ogbomoso, who made the call in a statement said the acute drop in the oil price was a pointer to the need for Nigeria to diversify the economy.

Also speaking in the same vein, Alhaji Raheem Lateef Adebayo of Tolanlat Ventures Enterprises said the youths should embrace massive cashew plantation “because it is one of the major solutions as far as economic diversification from oil economy is concerned in Nigeria.”

According to the entrepreneurs, with the current spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has “greatly affected our economy leading to the drop from $57 per barrel of oil to $20 per barrel and with the slowdown in the sales of crude-oil in the world market, the only solution now is for our government to encourage agriculture especially cash-crop farming.”

White collar jobs are no longer available they noted, saying “cashew business is a very lucrative one if youths can devote their time and attention to it and that it is also a very good international business.”

They however urged the youths not to also lose focus on other farming activities like cocoa farming, palm oil farming, sugar-cane farming, food crop farming, fishery and animal rearing among others all of which would help in no small measure at boosting our economy and making us to become one of the economic sustainable nation among the nations of the world.

They however used the medium to appeal to the federal government to assist the cashew farmers and traders in terms of creating an encouraging and easy way of marketing their products to the countries of the world.

While speaking on the corona-virus pandemic, they urged Nigerians to take to all the precautionary measures being listed by the World Health Organisation, NCDC, Federal Government as well as the medical experts so that we can all stay safe and live a healthy life, saying that Corona-Virus is real and deadly and that the only solution to get rid of it is to abstain totally from all the things that can make them to contract it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors ― PTF • Don’t ask me where they are ― Health Minister

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, said that it is not aware of the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors and health professionals who were brought to Nigeria some weeks ago to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Amid Uproar, Lagos Backtracks, Says Dubai Returnee Didn’t Die Of COVID-19

Lagos State government on Thursday night retracted its earlier claim that one of the returnees from Dubai, died of COVID-19. Other returnees, quarantined at an isolation centre in Lekki, had protested in a viral video clip, disproving the earlier official position… Read full story

No Conclusion Yet On ‘Strange’ Deaths In Kano

The Federal Government says there are no conclusions yet with regard to ‘strange’ deaths in Kano State. The Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19… Read full story

FG To Present Revised 2020 Budget Next Week •As Reps uncover documents on illegal virement of MDAs funds to finance COVID-19

Barring last minutes changes, the Federal Government (FG) is expected to formally present the revised 2020 Appropriation bill of N10.58 trillion to the National Assembly. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this during high-level meeting held behind closed… Read full story

COVID-19: PTF Warns Against Using Bleach, Ethanol As Cure

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against the use of bleach or ethanol as cure for COVID-19, saying that its usage can result in death. Besides, the PTF also cautioned Nigerians to stop the stigmatisation of people with COVID-19 infection once they recover from it… Read full story

COVID-19 Care Now Available For All Who Need It ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday assured that Nigeria’s testing strategy is yielding results, asserting that the country can now give care to any patient who needs it. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

Buhari Makes Plans For Post-COVID-19 Nigeria

The presidency on Thursday outlined its plans to move the country forward after it exits the present COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting actions in the areas of the economy, healthcare, jobs creation, among others. A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja noted… Read full story

Nigeria Didn’t Ask For Madagascar COVID Solution, The Country Sent Them To Us, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force of the control of the COVID-19 pandemic has disowned the Madagascar Covid organic solution, which had been reported to have been requested by the Federal Government to fight the virus. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss… Read full story

Why Canada Denies Air Peace Right To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians–Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama’s move to patronise local carriers for the evacuation of Nigerians abroad has suffered a setback. The Canadian government had denied a local airline, Air Peace, landing right to evacuate Nigerian citizens in Ottawa on the ground that it has no license to… Read full story

COVID-19: Pandemic Offers Chance To Reset Critical Sectors ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has observed that even though the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected lives and livelihoods of Nigerians in different ways, it, however, offers an opportunity for the Nigerian people and government to have a reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services… Read full story

13-Year-Old Girl, 23 Other Ladies Used For Prostitution Rescued In Lagos Hotel

The police in Lagos State have rescued 24 ladies including a 13-year-old who were trafficked to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution. Four members of the syndicate that brought the girls, most of them from Oron in Akwa Ibom State, have also been arrested… Read full story

Shocking Story Of Man Who Found Out That His Twins Babies Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man is left stunned after finding out that his twin babies have two fathers, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. The man, who remains unidentified, made the shocking discovery after taking the new babies for a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA… Read full story

We Deregulated Downstream Oil Sector In March — Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the downstream oil sector was deregulated on March 19, with the reduction in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) also known as petrol. Sylva made the clarification at a ministerial briefing giving a scorecard of the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Governments And The COVID-19 Billions

SINCE the Covid-19 global pandemic touched down in Nigeria in late February, there have been concerted efforts by the private and public sectors to mobilise resources to contain its spread. As early as March 26, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) emerged to mobilise private sector leadership… Read full story