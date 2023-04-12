Residents of Taraba state on Wednesday appealed to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Taraba for a ministerial slot.

The residents who made the appeal while interacting with Nigerian Tribune in Jalingo expressed that Senator Bwacha would not only attract federal presence to Taraba but would be an asset to Tinubu’s government.

Comr. Theophilus Nyivu, Kabiru Jaji, Mustapha Saidu Baba, Tyokyaa Aondona and Danjuma Bala Lau, both appealed that Bwacha as the best-performing senator in the history of Taraba would create wonders that Tinubu’s government would be recorded as best in the world.

According to them, the sack of Engineer Sale Mamma as minister of power due to incompetence was a bad portrayal on the image of Taraba and would not want such to be repeated.

“Our investigation has shown that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu’s target is to transform Nigeria and make it a great land for the world. We believe that Tinubu can only actualize the desire by appointing credible people as members of his cabinet.

“In Taraba here, we wish to appeal to the president-elect to appoint Senator Emmanuel Bwacha in one of the major ministries as a minister to perform for Nigeria in the sector. We are making this appeal for the interest of Taraba and to ensure Tinubu’s government be counted as the best in the history of Nigeria.

“Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is the best-performing senator in the history of Taraba and we believe that appointing him as one of Tinubu’s ministers would not only attract federal presence to the state but would also serve as a strong pillar for the success of the government.

“We want to appeal that Tinubu should not listen to the selfish calls by some group of persons who do not want the interest of Taraba or, Nigeria, calling on the President-elect and the national working committee of the APC to throw back competence and chose whoever that is of central Taraba indigen as minister. We want to condemn this call as ministerial slot is not only for the interest of a state but for the entire interest of Nigeria.

“All we want is for Tinubu/Shetima to actualize their dreams of transforming Nigeria for the best interest of the citizens. Tinubu’s target is to transform the country and the best person to assist him as minister from Taraba to achieve this desire is Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“Senator Bwacha’s track record of achievements as senator representing the southern senatorial district of Taraba is an indication that what he only thinks as a representative of the people in development. We want to appeal to the president-elect to only appoint progressive-minded Nigerians that would blend with his plans for developing the country.

“Aside from sentiment, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is one Nigerian that citizens are looking forward to have in leadership position and we want to assure that, Tinubu’s government would be scored excellent in the sector that senator Emmanuel Bwacha would be appointed minister,” the residents appealed.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE