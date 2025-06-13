Consider Benue your home away from home, Gov Alia tells Corps members

A total of 1,303 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2025 Batch A Stream II have been deployed to Benue State for their mandatory national service.

The corps members took the oath of allegiance on Friday at the Benue State NYSC orientation camp located in Wannune, headquarters of Tarka Local Government Area.

While welcoming the corps members, Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Development and Creativity, Dr. Phillip Nongu, urged them to consider Benue as a “home away from home.” He encouraged them to settle in, adjust, and make the most of their experience at the camp.

Governor Alia assured the corps members that adequate security measures have been put in place across all residential areas and locations where corps members will be posted, thanks to collaboration between his administration and security agencies.

“It is logical that finding yourselves in a strange land would create all sorts of doubts and fears,” the governor said. “But I assure you that being in Benue State is just like being at home away from home.

ALSO READ: NUC debunks false report on varsity accreditation process

“Sadly, our nation is currently grappling with security challenges, and Benue has not been spared. Let me quickly allay your fears and reaffirm that as a government, we are committed to ensuring your safety throughout your service year.”

He emphasized that his administration, in partnership with security agencies, has implemented robust proactive measures to guarantee the safety of all corps members.

Governor Alia also urged the new corps members to embrace all orientation camp programmes and take their primary assignments seriously, describing these opportunities as “doors to great fortune.”

In her address, the Benue State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, expressed gratitude to the state government for its continuous support. She highlighted the four cardinal programmes of the orientation course—military drills, physical training, motivational lectures, sports, and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) initiative.

Mrs. Garba encouraged the corps members to take the programmes seriously, noting that they are designed to build self-reliance and prepare them for future leadership roles.

The oath of allegiance was administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who was represented by Justice J.N. Adagba.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE