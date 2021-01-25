Consequences of attack on northerners may be unimaginable ― AYCF

The President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima, has cautioned that the quit notice order by the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and subsequent attack and destruction of property in Oyo State is not only worrisome but also disturbing.

This was even as he called on the governors of these states to rescind their decisions and allow peace to prevail.

According to him, we must guide any act that might bring a war-like situation in the country, saying we must learn from the mistakes of the past.

In a statement issued by him on Sunday in Kaduna, Yerima said “let’s try to avoid this because its consequences are unimaginable.

“We must guide against any act that will create a war-like situation in Nigeria, we must learn from mistakes of the past and avoid a repeat because its consequences may be unimaginable.”

He further said: “Let it be known that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees every Nigerian to live in any part of this country and freely engage in any legitimate business of his or her choice.

“Thus, the governor of Ondo State being a learned person is expected to know better.”

AYCF maintained that it would not support any group that engages in any form of criminality and such people should not be identified by their religion, tribe or ethnicity but should be treated as a criminal.

“The subsequent attack that followed the quit notice in Oyo State is rather uncalled for and condemnable. The perpetrators must be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“AYCF supports constitutional ways of every state protecting her citizens but quit notice should be out of it and must not be considered under any circumstance.

“Nigeria is an indivisible entity and whatever has the tendency like happenings in Ondo and Oyo must be discouraged in the interest of peaceful coexistence and one Nigeria.

“We call on the government of Ondo and Oyo States to give peace a chance and rescind the quit notice order while those whose properties have been destroyed should be compensated accordingly,” Yerima added.

