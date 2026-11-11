Consciousness, security, PVC will rebuild Nigeria — Akinbile, Alli, Owoseni

The Grand Sheikh and Murshid, Caring and Sharing Sufi Centre, Dr Bayonle Rasheed Akinbile; Oyo APC governorship candidate, Sarafadeen Alli; and former security aide, Fatai Owoseni, have noted that Nigeria will not be rebuilt by oil, Abuja politics or election-day rice alone, but will be rebuilt when citizens rise in consciousness, government secures lives with modern technology, and millions of Nigerians use their PVCs to choose leaders who will care for their children ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was stated by the trio at the opening of the 37th anniversary of the Caring and Sharing Sufi Centre on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on the theme “Heaven on Earth: From Paradise to Paradise, A Miracle of Your Rise in Consciousness,” the founder of the Sufi Centre, Akinbile, said Nigeria, from the North to the South, is at a moment of great pain and great possibility, with rising prices, insecurity, despair among youths, japa and anger in the land.

He said leaders are looking for solutions in Abuja, in the economy and in oil, but no nation can rise higher than the consciousness of its people.

The founder of the Sufi Centre noted that the centre is not meant to run away from the world, but to bring the light of the other world into this world.

He said Nigeria has suffered pain, and now the pain is leading to relief, like labour pain that leads to joy.

Akinbile, however, charged the electorate across Nigeria to rise beyond bags of rice and money and rise above bribery on election day.

He added that the centre, established in 1989, did not start as an organisation but as a seed of caring and sharing.

He added that what people see, believe and accept will affect their lives, and urged Nigerians to change their perception.

“Nigeria’s problem is not only economic, it is a problem of consciousness. When consciousness is low, we see only tribe, only religion, and only self. When consciousness rises, we see one humanity, one nation, one trust under Allah.

“Nigeria does not need more hatred. Nigeria needs caring citizens. Nigeria does not need more hoarding. Nigeria needs sharing citizens.

“If we rise in consciousness, from greed to generosity, from fear to faith, Nigeria itself will become what Allah intended it to be, a paradise, green land, abundant water, beautiful people, a small Heaven on Earth.

“My charge to the electorate is to rise beyond bags of rice and money. Let that guide you to vote for people that you know, even if you are not there, they will take care of your children tomorrow,” he said.

In an interview with journalists at the event, the chairman of the occasion and Oyo APC governorship candidate, Sarafadeen Alli, said the Federal Government is trying its best to ensure things are better, with security as the top national priority.

He said that after security, government must talk about eradication of poverty and creation of jobs for the people.

“Government must provide adequate security for everyone in the state. When we emerge as the next governor, we will deploy security, we will not make use of conventional methods but apply technology in assuring that we have security,” he said.

In his interview, the former aide to the Oyo State Government on security, Fatai Owoseni, said the philosophy guiding Islam and Sufism should be leveraged for the benefit of humanity and to correct the ills of society.

He said the Caring and Sharing philosophy of Dr Akinbile is about giving the greatest good to the greatest number of people, and congratulated him for sustaining the centre for 37 years despite early opposition.

Owoseni also urged Nigerians across the country to participate in politics and governance and get their PVCs.

Speaking on the socio-political forum, Oyo Lagba, he added that the forum is meant to let people know what some believe in, give everybody a level playing field in politics, mentor young people and women who feel deprived, and stop godfatherism.

“Everybody wants a change in Nigeria. Everybody wants good governors, but let us start from your state. Politics is not about violence. It is service to humanity,” he said.

He added: “All of us keep complaining. Nigeria is bad. We are not being governed well. Yet we keep running away from politics. Everybody must come out and get involved. We should encourage young people to get involved in politics. Let us use our PVC wisely.”

Also present at the event was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, who was represented by Mogaji Bankole Okegbemi and Chief Musibau Olatinwo.