Conscience Alliance congratulates Ekiti governor elect

A socio-political organisation, Conscience Alliance International (CAI) on Tuesday commended the people of Ekiti state for electing Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the new governor of the state in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The organization which made the commendation via a statement made available to newsmen, described the newly elected governor as a tested and trusted politician who knows his onions in the field of politics and congratulated him on his victory at the poll.

In the statement signed by its Director-General, Mr Wale Olaitan and its Director Of Media, Mr Goke Butika,they described th me governor as an achiever who would add profitable values to the development of the state in no distance time.

According to it, ” Oyebanji is a thoroughbred politician and his governance would be exceptional in terms of administrative finesse and managerial capability.

“He is an inexplicable pillar of, transformation and light that would rapidly illuminate the length and breadth of the state with classical achievements.”

“Oyebanji is a man of dignity with impeccable characteristics of revolutionary strength that can stand the test of time and charged people of the state to have confidence in his ability they described as supersonic.’

The association further maintained that, it is willing to partner with the Ekiti state Government and the Governor-elect to deplore its expertise in the development of Ekiti state and Nigeria as a whole and charged other stakeholders in the state to work hand in hand with his administration to make the state a second to none among other states in the country.

The statement added that,” Conscience Alliance International wishes to congratulate the governor-elect of Ekiti state on his victory at the election held on Saturday 18th June, 2022. We identify with the governor-elect and All Progressives Congress.”

“We equally congratulate the other parties who fought a good fight. We salute the Independent National Electorate Commission for their upright and good conduct of the election though there is room for improvement, we acknowledge that INEC improvement on the previous elections.”