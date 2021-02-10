Conjoined twins: Emeka Offor donates money to medical team, twins family

A philanthropist and the founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor has donated N1,000,000 to the medical team at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State for successfully separating conjoined twins at the hospital.

Sir Emeka Offor who did this as part of events to mark his 62nd birthday, also said as a way of support, the Foundation would place the family of the twin, Mr and Mrs Ahmed Tawakalitu on N100,000 monthly stipend for 5 years.

In a letter to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Professor Abdullah Yusuf, on January 21, 2021, Sir Emeka Offor said, “the donation of 40 feet container load of medical equipment and supplies and 100 hospital bed sets to your institution in 2020 by our foundation is only but the beginning of a relationship that is predicated on love humanity and excellence.”

Presenting the cheque to the representative of the CMD, Dr Matthew Bojuwoye, on Wednesday in Abuja, Sir Emeka Offor said, “it was the equipment that was donated by my Foundation that was used to successfully separate those twins. That was what gave me joy and happiness. So, those people that did that, I decided that we will support them.”

Sir Emeka also presented a cheque of N1,000,000 for 10 months outright payment to the family of the separated conjoined twins.

In his response, the representative of CMD of the, Dr Bojuwoye, expressed delight over the gesture of Sir Emeka Foundation.

“We are indeed glad for the generosity you have shown to us. We are indeed grateful for counting us worthy for celebrating with you.

“We thank you for this. We want to wish you a happy birthday and wish you more years. God bless your family and loved ones. We have a team of 16 specialists who carried out this operation.”

