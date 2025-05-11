Congress: PDP LG chairmen promise to reposition party in Ekiti

The newly elected local government chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have promised to help in repositioning the party towards achieving success in future elections.

The chairmen who spoke through Efon LG PDP chairman, Oluyemi Ajanaku during a meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend explained they would liase with the elected officials in the 177 wards for grassroots penetration in the state.

In a communique released after the meeting, 15 newly elected LG chairmen commended the leadership of the party across all levels for their support towards the success of the congress, assuring them that PDP would soon take its rightful place in Ekiti state.

They called on party members and leaders in Ikere council area to resolve all differences, ” so that the outstanding local government congress can take place without further delays.”

While expressing optimism of better performance in the 2026 governorship election, the LG chairmen appealed to the leaders to close ranks and be united in the overall interest of the party.

The communique reads, ” We express our heartfelt gratitude to our leaders in the South West region, notably His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, and His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State, for their steadfast encouragement throughout this process

” We extend our profound gratitude to all party stakeholders, leaders, and members who played a vital role in the success of the ward and local government congresses. Your contributions have been invaluable.

” Today, we reaffirm our dedication to advancing our party’s objectives. We call upon all leaders to unite in ensuring the successful conduct of the forthcoming state congress, which marks the final stage of our congresses. We have unwavering confidence in our leadership’s ability to facilitate this process effectively.

” As we look forward, our primary goal is unequivocal: to secure victory in the 2026 Governorship Election in Ekiti State. We remain steadfast in our resolve to reclaim power and serve the citizens of our state. To accomplish this, we will enhance grassroots mobilization, engage proactively with our communities, and articulate a compelling vision for our state’s future.

” Subsequent to this meeting, we will extend an invitation to all 177 ward chairmen for a strategic gathering aimed at initiating ward-level mobilization efforts across the state. It is evident that the failures of the current APC government have left the people of our state and Nigeria seeking a viable alternative, and we are poised to offer that alternative.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE