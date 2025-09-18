Congress: PDP directs South-South caretaker panel to oversee Cross River chapter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to oversee the Cross River State chapter of the party in the interim.

The decision followed the expiration of the tenure of the elected Cross River State Executive Committee on 18th September, 2025.

The zonal caretaker committee, which is chaired by Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, will oversee the chapter until the conduct of the State Congress scheduled for Saturday, 27th September, 2025, the NWC said on Thursday night.

“This decision by the NWC is to ensure that there is no vacuum in the affairs of the party in Cross River State before the emergence of a new state executive for the chapter.

“By this, the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee led by Chief Emmanuel Ogidi is directed to liaise with the NWC for the conduct of the Year 2025 State Congress in Cross River State to elect a new Executive Committee for the Chapter on Saturday, 27th September, 2025

“The NWC charges all leaders, stakeholders and members of our Party in Cross River State to remain united, steadfast and continue to work together in the overall interest and progress of our great Party in the State”, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, stated.

