Congress: Hamaza Madagali emerges Adamawa PDP chairman

Hamza Madagali has been elected as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State in the just concluded state congress.

Madagali was elected unopposed during a free and fair election held at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, which was filled to capacity. He received a total of 2,223 votes to secure his position as the chairman of the party in Adamawa State.

The election, held on Saturday, also saw other party offices filled unopposed.

Alongside Madagali and 38 other members of the executive committee were elected.

The election was conducted peacefully and was witnessed by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representatives from the PDP, and security agencies.

Delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state cast their votes for the 39 unopposed offices.

In his welcome address, the outgoing state chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tahir Shehu, reminded the gathering that the tenure of his executive committee would expire on October 6, 2025, after eight years of service. He urged members to extend their support to the new officials so that the party would continue to wax stronger.

The congress was presided over by Barrister Dave Iorhemba, Chairman of the Adamawa State Congress Committee, with over 2,000 delegates participating in the process.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commended the smooth conduct of the congress, describing it as a reflection of the government’s success in delivering good governance.

“The delegates have come to demonstrate their happiness in electing new leaders of the party for another four years. We have confidence in the new leaders; we know them, we have chosen them to lead us.

“They are experienced, and we believe they will steer the party well. We are working towards 2027 and, insha Allah, we will be there. Power belongs to God, but we are ready,” Fintiri declared.

The newly elected state chairman, Madagali, in his acceptance speech, thanked God for giving him this opportunity to serve in this capacity, he expressed gratitude to the delegates for affirming his leadership and appreciated Governor Fintiri for his guidance.

Stressing that “PDP will remain a true family, we will strengthen our structure into a more united party”

“We are proud of Governor Fintiri because he has changed the state for the better. Every member will be carried along”.

Saleh Mohammed Musa Shelleng is the State Secretary, Barr. Ishaku Y. Daniel is the Legal Adviser, and Bature Moses serves as Auditor. Titus Samaila is the Organising Secretary (South), while Victor Dogo is the Publicity Secretary (South). Ahmadu Dahiru takes the role of Treasurer (North), Suzan Zira is the Woman Leader (North), Dedan Clifford is the Youth Leader (South), and Jafaru Yusuf is the Financial Secretary (South).

Others include Kawu Abdullahi as Assistant P.R.O (Central), Cletus Buba Yuguda as Assistant Legal Adviser (Central), and Fiknan Elson Dolum as Assistant Financial Secretary (Central). Dimas Bello is Assistant Auditor (South), while John Musa (North), Sani Usman Arabo (Central), and Satina Charles Yaneh (South) serve as Assistant Organising Secretaries. Teri Kwadma (North), Mohammed Tukur Njidda (Central), and Arnold Yahaya (South) are Assistant Secretaries. The Assistant Women Leaders are Haruna Mahdi Jingti (North), Aisha Tubol Uariman (Central), and Zainab Bello (South).

The youth leadership is represented by Hannaniya Asa Viyitim (Assistant Youth Leader, North), Abdulwaheb Idris Hildi (Assistant Youth Leader, Central), and Desmond Minakaro (Assistant Youth Leader, South). Assistant Treasurers include Audu Buba Ngette (North), Mary T. Javan (Central), and Isaac Birdu (South).

Ex-Officio members are Yayaji Audu Gombi (North), Adamu Wazari Pakka (Central), Aminu Hammadata (South), Agnes Danladi Kwetishe (North), Douglas H. Dading (Central), and Amina Isa (South).”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE