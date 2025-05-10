Congress: Ekiti PDP will bounce back for victory in 2026 — Olafeso

Following the successful conduct of the local government congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, a former National Vice Chairman (South West) Dr Eddy Olafeso has expressed optimism that the party will dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 governorship poll.

The party chieftain explained that opposition is poised to regain its rightful place in the nation’s political space, accusing the ruling APC of drawing the country back from development through excruciating policies and programmes.

Olafeso spoke with newsmen after monitoring the Local Government congress of the PDP across the 16 LGAs in Ekiti State as the chairman of the congress committee appointed by the National Working Committee of the party.

The former Ondo State Commissioner for Information commended stakeholders and party members in Ekiti for their commitment towards the success of the exercise, assuring the people that the PDP would bounce back in the state.

Olafeso who revealed that the voting exercise which commenced at about 8am and ended 12 noon across the 16 LGAs said the newly elected officials had been inaugurated to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

According to him, “the impression is the peace with which our people have embraced this moment. The energy with which we are rewriting our history. You can see peace palpitating here. You can see the organization, PDP is trying to deviate from the past.

“Our people are really resolute and they are willing to work very hard to ensure that we capture power in the Ekiti State in 2026.

“We are a due process party and we want to ensure that in everything we do, including the selection of our leaders, we actually take into consideration our party concern and guideline.

“And that’s the reason why everywhere you have gone with me, you have seen it for yourself as a new beginning that will all shine in that moment that Nigerian people are looking for.”

The PDP chieftain further said,” We let them down in so many ways, but now we are going to ensure that we keep their faith and they have faith in us. PDP will come back to create prosperity for the nation the way we did between 1999 and 2015 when the sun set upon Nigeria by the takeover of APC;of the Nigerian political space.

“Let us keep faith, let us work together, let us be united, let us be focused. The mission is to salvage Nigeria from poverty and let us create a new beginning for prosperity and I’m definitely sure that this is achievable.”

