Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been urged to drop his election petition against Delta Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The admonition came from the immediate past State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Nick Ovuakporie.

He called on the APC Governorship flag-bearer, Senator Omo-Agege to be a statement that he is and congratulate Oborevwori in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The Deputy President of the Senate should be Statesman enough and make the call to congratulate the Governor-elect rather than wasting energies on election petition that will lead him nowhere,” he averred.

The erstwhile State Secretary of the APC, who defected to the PDP on January 24th, a few weeks to the Presidential/Governorship election, made the call while speaking with journalists in Warri, on Friday.

He said, “For me, Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate the Governor-elect.

“He should congratulate His Excellency in the waiting, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor-elect. Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate him.

“He cannot appeal or challenge the verdict of the electorates especially in a situation where the election was conducted in the freest manner.

“Let him be a Statesman enough and make the call to congratulate the winner, and join hands with him to move the State forward.

“There is no need for unnecessary bickering. Senator Omo-Agege should congratulate the winner.”

Though a foundational member, Chief Ovuakporie maintained that he had no regret leaving the APC at the time he did just as he expressed delight at the emergence of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP as the Governor-elect in Delta State.





“The PDP victory was a confirmation of the good work and purposeful leadership of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the State, particularly his infrastructural revolution.

“Above all, it is victory of democracy over evil. It was a victory for the masses and average Deltans. It was a defeat of the actions of evil.

“I was very happy.

“But I was not surprised because I knew PDP was going to win due to the landmark achievements of the incumbent Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, who has developed all facets of the State economy.

“He has impacted all areas of development. There is no part of the State that is left undeveloped, as it were.

“I saw clearly ahead of me, and my action was well guided by divine direction. It was about the interest of our dear State and, like I said, a defeat of the actions of evil. I have no regret at all for joining the PDP and partaking in this victory.

“I did my best to ensure victory for the party within the short period I joined, and that is evident in the election result from my unit 12 in Oyede Ward 12 Isoko North LGA.

“I won my Unit and I won my Ward in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections. I defeated APC and all other parties at the polls. In the Presidential election, I also won my Unit for the Atiku/Okowa ticket. I have no regret at all,” he noted.

He then urged his kinsmen across Isoko nation of Delta State to “keep faith with the PDP and the Governor-elect” assuring that “Oborevwori would consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and advance the Delta State to the next level”.

