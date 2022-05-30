Confusion trails opening of AAU as lecturers insist on strike

Confusion has continued to trail the resumption of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU), Edo State, as the university lecturers insist on the ongoing strike actions by different labour unions of tertiary institutions nationwide.

Notwithstanding, the fact that all the labour unions; Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and others are currently on strike, authorities of the state-owned tertiary institution had on Thursday, May 26 directed students to return to campus for academic activities.

The chairman and secretary of the local chapter of ASUU, Dr Cyril Onogbosele and William Odion respectively reiterated their vehement opposition.

Onogbosele and Odion insisted that their members will not be available for work until the strike is suspended by the national body.

In its determination to enforce the forcible reopening of the school for academic activities and other forms of work, the unionists accused the authorities of embarking on the militarization of the campus.

“There are hundreds of members of different security outfits on campus to intimidate and coerce people to succumb to the whims and caprices of the university administration. Many stakeholders are worried at this development and the true identities of some of the security agents as they could be infiltrated by thugs and undesirable elements.”





The chairman and secretary noted that the situation has resulted in tension, fear of insecurity and assault among members of the university community and other stakeholders.

They pointed out that hundreds of their members were recently denied payment of their January and February 2022 salaries unduly by the university administration recently.

They emphasized: “ASUU will not resume until the national strike is suspended and the local issue is resolved by the university administration.”

