The past few days have been full of intrigues as some civil servants received more than one Minister from different ministries in same building, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report.

On Monday the 21st of August, Staff of the Ministry of Transportation received the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola at the Ministry.

While at the ministry conference room for a meet and greet meeting, some Directors, even Chief Executive Officers of Agencies in the ministry kept referring to Oyetola as Minister of Transportation.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani said at the meeting that the process of carving out the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry from the Ministry of Transportation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, the 22nd of August, 2023, the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Ahmed Akali resumed work at the same ministry (Transportation) and was received by same staff.

Also at the meeting in the ministry’s conference room, the same Permanent Secretary told Sen. Akali that the process of separating the ministries was ongoing.

Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy has occupied the office that belongs to the main Minister of Transportation, while the office that used to be the office of the Minister of State for Transportation is left for the now Minister of Transportation.

Speaking to Tribune based on anonymity, a senior staff of the ministry said; “At the moment I don’t know which ministry I belong to.

“For now, we are working for both the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Ministry of Transportation”.

Further investigation revealed that the Bukar Dipcharima House inhabited by the former Ministry of Transportation was donated to the ministry by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), an Agency that now falls under the purview of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

It is not clear whether the Ministry of Transportation would continue to operate from the same building with the new ministry which seems to have taken charge of the building or look for another office space.





Also, there is no clear picture in sight on which staff would be deployed to the new ministry and which one stay with the Ministry of Transportation.

When contacted, the Director, press of the Ministry of Transportation, Henshaw Ogubike declined comments and referred Tribune to the Permanent Secretary for clarification.

