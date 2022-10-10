Confiscated ship conveying stolen crude oil to Ghana destroyed in Delta

A vessel laden with crude oil en route Tema, Ghana, which was arrested by operatives of Tantita Security Services Ltd (TSSL) owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has been destroyed in Delta State.

This is in continuation of the war against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism across the Niger Delta with the recent award of Pipeline Surveillance Contracts to Tompolo and some other private security outfits.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the vessel, with Registration Number L85 B9.50, laden with 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally-lifted crude oil in five compartments, was destroyed on Monday by operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS DELTA) on Monday.

TSSL, which is a newly-contracted private oil pipeline surveillance team, intercepted the vessel and arrested seven crew members on October 6, 2022, on the creeks of Escravos, while being loaded with crude oil.

The thieving vessel was set on fire on the Warri River at about 3:00p.m on Monday, following the confirmation of the Captain of the ship, Temple Manasseh, that the vessel was actually laden with crude oil.

Manasseh also confirmed that the vessel was intercepted and seven crew members arrested by operatives of TSSL.

He, however, alleged that the vessel was hijacked by some armed who then diverted it to the creeks to steal crude oil.

“I was arrested in Escravos by Tompolo boys, but the alleged stolen crude oil was not loaded by me.

“My vessel was hijacked by some boys who forced the loaded crude into my ship.

“I don’t know the hijackers at all. But when Tompolo security operatives stormed the scene, they all ran away and abandoned their loading operation which had lasted about two and a half hours,” he explained.

Operatives of NNS DELTA, who destroyed the thieving oil vessel, did not entertain enquiries from journalists.

However, the Marine Intelligence Consultant for Tantita Security Services Ltd, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, who spoke to journalists, affirmed that the arrest was a result of intelligence gathering.

He explained that the TSSL security men actually “monitored the space via satellite.”

According to him, available records showed that the Dutch vessel was sold to a Nigerian and it had been on several occasions “used for moving crude oil illegally for years.”





He added that the arrested vessel had scheduled to take the stolen crude to Tema in Ghana before its interception.

Captain Enisuoh expressed delight that the TSSL’s involvement in maritime security as regards the oil sector was yielding bountiful results.

“The operation of Tantita Security Services in collaboration with Operation Delta Safe, which is a government and private sector initiative, has yielded positive results leading to the arrest.

“Tantita actually has intelligence on five vessels. It was the only one (the destroyed vessel) that came in since the security operations started.

“And the identity of the vessel’s owners has been established.”

“Our advice is that the rest should not come near Nigerian waters because if you think Nigeria is not serious, today’s revelation is their answer,” he warned.

