Confirmation of SWDC members, new dawn for South-West — Oyebanji

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has described the confirmation of pioneer chairman and members of the board of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) as a new dawn for the people in the region.

Oyebanji attested to the pedigree, capacity and competence of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, to succeed as the pioneer Chairman of SWDC and other members as screened and confirmed by the Senate.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji specifically thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of the Ifaki-Ekiti born Senator Adetunmbi as chairman of the SWDC board, adding that his confirmation, ” is a call to duty to take the development of South West to a higher pedestal and deepen its status as a pacesetter for other regions in the country.”

Oyebanji also congratulated Lateef Ajijola, another Ekiti indigene on his confirmation as a member of the SWDC Board.

The Governor urged Adetunmbi to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Tinubu who graciously nominated him for the position and to also make Ekiti proud in the task ahead of him, as he had done in previous assignments.

He said, “The latest assignment affords Adetunmbi another opportunity to make a difference in public service having excelled in long-term and adhoc roles he had the privilege to hold.”

Describing the new SWDC chair as a competent servant of the people, Oyebanji added that, “he is endowed with requisite experience both in public and private sectors to hit the ground running at his new duty post.”

Oyebanji urged the two-time lawmaker for Ekiti North Senatorial District to discharge his duties as the SWDC with every sense of responsibility, fear of God and unquenchable thirst to make a difference during his tenure of office.

Oyebanji said, “Senator Adetunmbi is bringing quality, pedigree and competence into this new office and I have no doubt that he will succeed.

“He should be at the vanguard of speeding up development in the South West in areas of agricultural and industrial development, power and water supply, job creation and youth empowerment, road and transport networks thus consolidating South West as the pacesetter in Nigeria.“