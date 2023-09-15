As the tenure of the Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman-led Executives of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria comes to an end, all arrangements are concluded for the election of the new leadership of the Forum tomorrow, Saturday, in Abuja.

The election, which will be presided over by the outgoing Chairman, who doubles as Chairman of the Electoral Committee, will usher in a new executive committee that will run the affairs of the Forum for two years.

The Chairman announced that the Executives will be elected by the 36 Speakers of State Houses of Assembly after accreditation, address of the outgoing Chairman, and presentation of manifestoes by the candidates of various offices.

There will be a swearing-in immediately after the announcement of results by the Electoral Committee, as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra,

Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

