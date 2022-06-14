Conference of speakers condemns Owo terror attack

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN) has condemned in strong terms the terrorist attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on the 5th June 2022, which resulted in the loss of many worshipers while others were injured.

The CSSLN in a press release signed by its Chairman, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, described the attack as an unfortunate and unacceptable act of cowardice on the part of the attackers.

The Conference conveyed its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the Government of Ondo State praying God grants quick recovery to all those that sustained injuries from the terror attacks.

“We pray God grants those that lost their lives in the dastardly act eternal rest and their families fortitude to bear the losses.”

The statement added that “Once again, we call on the Federal Government and all the relevant authorities such as security agencies to be more proactive in the fight against terrorism with a view to ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizenry and the residents in the country.





“We call on the security agencies, in particular, to henceforth deploy their professionalism in intelligence gathering in order to forestall similar terror attacks. And for the effective accomplishment of their noble goals in the fight against terrorism in the country, the security agencies must ensure synergy among them,” it added.

The Conference further called on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the Owo Church attacks and other terrorist attacks in the country and fish them out.

It declared that “They must be arrested and prosecuted, and they must be made to face the full wrath of the law and we believe, if this is done, justice will have been served and it will also serve as a deterrent to other terrorists in the country.”

