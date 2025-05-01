Conference of Speakers’ chairman emphasises role of workers in driving national development

As Nigeria celebrates International Workers’ Day, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, has emphasised the critical role of workers in driving national development.

Ogundoyin, in his May Day message, urged state legislatures to reinforce their commitment to enacting laws that promote job security, fair wages, and improved labor conditions for Nigerian workers.

He noted that the growing economic challenges require urgent government intervention to safeguard workers from instability and hardship.

“The Nigerian workforce is the backbone of our economy, and we must prioritize their welfare through effective policies. I urge state legislatures to enact robust labor laws that ensure job security, equitable remuneration, and workplace protections. Workers deserve the assurance that their hard work is recognized and rewarded,” Ogundoyin stated.

Recognising the struggles faced by labor unions in advocating for better working conditions, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin who is the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly reiterated the commitment of the Conference of Speakers to supporting legislative measures that advance labor rights.

He called on both federal and state governments to strengthen social protection programs and create economic policies that alleviate the burden on workers.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin also addressed the current economic realities, including inflation and unemployment, which have significantly affected the purchasing power of Nigerian workers.

He urged the government to explore strategic reforms that would ease the financial burden and provide workers with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Furthermore, the Speaker commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, dedication, and contributions to national progress despite prevailing challenges.

He encouraged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to professionalism and excellence, assuring them that legislative bodies would continue to work toward creating a fair and conducive labor environment.

“The essence of Workers’ Day is to honor the sacrifices and contributions of our workforce. We must ensure that labor policies align with global standards and offer practical solutions to the challenges workers face.

“The strength of our nation lies in the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of its people,” Ogundoyin added.