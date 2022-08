Conference of Igbo elders condemn killings in Imo, other states

Some concerned Igbo elders have condemned cases of criminality in Imo State, and some other parts of the South East, resulting in the death of innocent citizens, calling on perpetrators to desist from the wicked tendencies or face the wrath of God and the people.

The elders, who operate under the canopy of the Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development (CIEPD), said that collaboration with security agencies on ways to stop killings in Imo State in particular, and the South East, in general, was ongoing, their attention was drawn to a statement issued by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) imputing ethnic agenda into the condemnable acts.

Recall that the NEF, through its spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, had expressed concerns over what it said was the alleged “profiling” of Northerners in parts of the South.

“We are deeply concerned over rising cases of profiling, targeting, and killings of Northerners in many parts of the South. The recent murder of Nigerians in Imo State apparently on suspicion that they were northerners, is one incident among many recent ones that involve harassment, illegal arrests, attacks, and killings of Nigerians from the North.

“The impression that northerners are fair game for groups and organizations in the South is forcing northerners to exercise their rights to travel and live peacefully in any part of Nigeria only under great danger and fear. This is intolerable and unacceptable.

“The Forum demands that governments, communities and law enforcement agencies protect northerners living in the South.

“It demands clear and emphatic condemnation from leaders, elders and communities who understand that the welfare and security of all citizens are vulnerable to the degree that other citizens are unsafe in certain parts of the country.

“We serve notice that the North will use the degree to which contestants for political office speak in clear terms in condemnation of these attacks on northerners as a yardstick for our support of candidates and parties.

“While we appeal to all communities to live in peace with each other, we also demand that killers who target northerners are found and punished.”

In their response, the Igbo elders expressed regrets that their counterparts in the North could descend to such a pedestrian level as to make claims of targeted killing of their kith-and-kin in the South.

While conceding the right to freedom of expression, especially as it concerns the interest of individuals and groups, we hasten to advise people of goodwill to, at all material times, be circumspect and patriotic on sensitive issues such as the subject matter of the press statement.

In a statement on Sunday, jointly signed by its National President, Mazi (Dr) Festus Edochie, and National Secretary, Barr (Mrs) Esther Amadi, the CIEPD insisted that contrary to attempts to foist ethnic agenda on the incidents in Imo State, and some parts of South East, the killings are purely acts of criminality that know no ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political inclination.

“Without mincing words, we condemn the killings witnessed in Imo State, and some parts of Igbo land, even as we have continued our advocacy and sensitisation against acts of criminality and barbarism, in whatever guise.

“We also condemn attempts by the Northern Elders Forum, through its spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, to suggest ethnic profiling, and targeting of Northerners in a case of pure criminality”, the statement read in part.





Continuing, the South East elders warned individuals and groups in the country against actions and tendencies that possess the capacity to exacerbate ethnic tensions, maintaining that Nigeria could not afford another tension at this time of national crisis, occasioned by growing insecurity, excruciating poverty, biting hunger, and general economic woes.

“We are, therefore, constrained to urge the NEF to withdraw the distasteful and provocative statement, as we consider the same unpatriotic and inflammatory.

“We are concerned that the killing in parts of the South East is given ethnic colouration, while the same development in the North East, and North West, is attributed to terrorists.

*Rather than politicise killings anywhere in the country, let us join hands together to make Nigeria safe and great again, through the promotion of justice, equity, inclusivity, and above all, patriotism.

“For the umpteenth time, we will like to state, that concerned Igbo elders will not allow any group or individual – no matter how highly-placed in society – to give a dog a bad name and hang it, just to serve parochial and chauvinistic tendencies”.

