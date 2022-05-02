Conduct primary in best interest of Oyo PDP, Aspirants tell party leadership

Despite the consensus reached, three aspirants for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency have said it will be in the best interest of the Oyo State chapter of the party to conduct an indirect primary to pick its candidate for the constituency.

The three aspirants, Deji Aboderin, Kazeem Olasupo and Niyi Aborisade, made this call in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held at the weekend.

It will be recalled that the consensus arrangement supervised by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, had favoured a return ticket for the incumbent, Honourable Abass Adigun.

Though the aspirants noted that they had been screened and issued provincial certificates, they noted that allowing aspirants to participate in indirect primary on May 12 will foster unity among candidates and strengthen the party for the 2023 general election.

They noted that their call for an indirect primary was borne out of deliberation with deep insight and concern for the fortunes of the party.

Calling for a level-playing ground, the trio Aboderin, Olasupo, Aborisade, however, stressed that they will support any candidate that emerges as the winner of the primary.

The communiqué read: “It is in the best interest of our party to opt for an indirect primary for the Ibadan North East and South East Constituency.

“That our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde should provide an enabling environment and level playing ground for all the aspirants to take part in the Primary election of 12 May 2022.

“That we promise our 100 per cent loyalty to the party and to His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde and we would support any candidate that emerges as the winner of the primary.

“That conducting the primary election is in accordance with the law and fits in a democratic society. It will foster unity among the candidates and strengthen our party in preparation for the general election of 2023.”

