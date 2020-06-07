Condition of Service: Reps endorse resolution of 8th NASS on tenure elongation for NASS Staff

As the controversy rages over the retirement age of the Staff of the National Assembly, the leadership of the House of Representatives (Reps) has finally endorsed the resolution of the 8th National Assembly over the matter, saying it was not going to rescind the decision.

This was contained in an official Memo dated June 4th this year and signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mr P W Giwa with Ref. NASS/HR/LEG/14/3/30 and addressed to the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, with a copy made available to Tribune Online.

The Memo is titled, “RE- Forwarding of Memorandum on the Review of Condition of Service for the National Assembly.

It stated that the entire leadership of the House of Representatives had deliberated on the Memo received from the Commission on the matter and had resolved to stand by the Resolution of the 8th Assembly which approved the new retirement age for the Staff and that there was no going back on it.

It reads thus: “write to convey to you that the Leadership of the House has received and deliberated on the above subject matter as contained in your letter dated 01 June 2020 vide NASC/CHO/PS/11/ 11/94 and resolved as follows:

The entire Leadership of the House of Representatives cannot rescind the 8th Assembly resolution on the retirement age of National Assembly staff, and

Therefore, the House Representatives maintains the position of the 8th Assembly as contained in the conditions of Service jointly passed by the National Assembly.

The Clerk stated that the Memo superseded an earlier letter on the subject matter

Recall that the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila wrote a similar letter to the Commission last on the same subject matter but which later disowned on the pretext that such a letter was not authorised.

It was gathered that it was later resolved that the Clerk of the House of Representatives should be the one to convey the decision of the House to the Commission and the Chief of Staff.

