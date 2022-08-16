Concerns over emergence of Labour party guber candidate in Oyo

There have been various concerns as to the emergence of the standard-bearer of the Labour party for the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State.

The latest is the withdrawal of the state chairman of the party, Olatunji Sadiq, whose particulars were displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the governorship contest.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, obtained by Tribune Online, on Monday, Sadiq explained that he ”voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest for governorship of Oyo State in the best interest of our great party, Labour party.”

While confirming to Tribune Online that he authored the letter, Sadiq, however, noted that it is only the national secretariat of the party that can categorically state who the governorship candidate of the party for the state is.

He noted that he was aware that there were two others apart from him in the running to be the standard-bearer of the party.

Prior to the release of the withdrawal letter, Sadiq had last week discountenanced that a primary held to produce one of the aspirants, Mr Taofeek Akinwale as the party’s candidate.

Sadiq said it was only screening that was not done and not primary to substitute or affirm anyone’s candidature

Contrary to Sadiq’s position, one of the aspirants, Akinwale, had, however, held that a primary was done at the party’s state office in Ibadan, where his candidature was affirmed.

According to Akinwale, the party’s chairman, Sadiq, was only asked to stand in as a placeholder due to an administrative bottleneck in the party.

Asked why the party chairman was absent when the said primary was held, Akinwale said Sadiq was then away on a national assignment but was a party to the said affirmation.

Speaking at the party’s office, Akinwale said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its administrative secretary, Biodun Onikate-Amosu, as well as party leaders, elders and delegates were present at the primary where he emerged.

“I am the only person who showed interest to be the governorship candidate of the Labour party. Initially, we asked the chairman to stand in as a placeholder. It is an administrative bottleneck we are trying to untie and to the glory of God, we have done that and dusted it.

“We came here to do affirmation, and to the glory of God, I am the candidate of the Labour party. I have been cleared and have been told that I am good to contest the gubernatorial elections in Oyo State on the platform of the Labour party. INEC observed; leaders attested to it; the delegates are also here,” Akinwale said.

