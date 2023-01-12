Concerns mount over collapsing port infrastructure at Tin-Can Ports

Some port workers at Tin-Can Port have raised concerns over collapsing port infrastructure, stating that the government needs to fix the berths and perimeter fencing before things get out of hand.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a cross section of port workers who wouldn’t want their names in print, said that since last year when issues surrounding collapsing port infrastructure trended on the social media, the Federal Government has continued to pay lip service to repairs of the collapsing port infrastructure.

According to the workers, “It is going to be almost a year since photos of collapsing port infrastructure at some port terminals in Tin-Can Port surfaced online. The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), assured of repairs of this dilapidated port infrastructures.

“Some of the quay aprons at Tin-Can ports are fast giving way. The perimeter fencing is also giving way. When the Minister of Transportation resumed last year, there were assurances of repairs of these dilapidated port infrastructures.

“We only had assurances, but nothing happened as regards repairs. An election month is just around the corner and as we speak, nothing is happening as regards the repairs of the failing infrastructures at Tin-Can ports.

“Some of the terminal operators came with useful suggestions as regards how to go about the repairs of the failed port infrastructure. Many suggestions were tabled but nothing has come out of such suggestions.

“We know nothing can happen between now and next month due to a general election coming up. We however call on the Federal Government to take matters that concern repairs of port infrastructure seriously in order to ensure Nigeria maintains a port that is competitive in the sub-regions,” the port workers told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.