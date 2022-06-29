Concerned Reps kick as controversial National Water Resources bill scales through first reading

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House of Representatives as concerned lawmakers kicked against the reintroduction of the controversial National Water Resources Bill slated for first reading on Wednesday.

Recall that the bill was initially introduced in the 7th and 8th Assemblies and was rejected in response to public outcry on the implications of passing the proposed legislation.

The Bill which was re-introduced in the 9th Assembly via a motion to revisit the 11 bills including the controversial National Water Resources bill but was withdrawn sequel to a series of protests by notable House members as well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders across the country.

When the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila called on the Clerk to the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria to read out the short title of the Bill, one of the concerned members, Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue) who raised a point of order, observed that the bill generated a lot of controversies last year and should be withdrawn.

However, the Speaker informed the House that the Hon. Soli had assured that contentious issues in the former bill which bothered many people last year has been addressed in the new bill.

While urging all the members to converse with their respective State Governors with a view to get their opinion on how it affects their States, Hon. Gbajabiamila said: “I asked the chairman the same thing this morning and he told me that the issues that were raised then have been addressed by all the Governors.

“Apparently this new bill that all the Governors of the Federation both South and North participated. I will take him by his word. We live in a diverse country and everybody’s sensitivity should be taken into consideration.

“The Governors govern their States and they know what affects them. We should leave it at that, be very vigilant, talk to your Governors and get their opinion on how it affects your States.”

In a swift response to his presentation, Hon. Gbillah who noted that Governor Samuel Orton did not agree with the bill, argued that whatever the Governors may have agreed on, is not acceptable to the Parliament.





He said: “With all due respect to our governors, we are duly elected. The mandate in this house to represent interest of our people.

“We are also coming from the premise of that constitutional powers we have. Whatever the Governors may have agreed upon may not be acceptable to us.

“It is imperative that all of us collectively are given copies immediately of whatever this bill says. The contentious issue is that the Federal Government will be taking ownership and possession of waterways.

“As much as the Governors may have discussed which is still subject to confirmation, because my Governor in Benue State has not agreed to this,” Hon. Gbillah maintained.

On his part, Hon. John Dyegh (APC-Benue) who stressed that State Governors cannot decide for lawmakers, argued that the Governors must consult them before taking a decision on the Bill.

While responding to Hon. Gbillah’s submission, the Speaker said: “He (Hon. Soli) specifically mentioned your Governor’s name.”

He thereafter directed the Chairman Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata to ensure every lawmaker gets a copy of the bill to study ahead of the second reading debate.

He said: “You can object to any bill at any stage. I get your point I’m not in any way saying the governors will dictate to us. I’m saying that we work in a symbiotic relationship with the CEOs of the states and sometimes they are in a better position to know what’s good for the states.

“We are here to represent people and our voices must be heard, irrespective of what the governors say. I hope we can work in tandem with the governors.

“Chairman Rules and Business, before this matter comes up for second reading, make sure every lawmaker gets a copy to digest, to consult wide. We cannot play the ostrich knowing that this bill almost threw this country in flames. Members should read it properly,” Hon. Gbajabiamila

Commenting after the Speaker’s ruling, the Bill sponsor and Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli said he will attach needed information for his colleagues to read through.

He promised that if issues arise again he will withdraw the Bill.

“I will attach the comments of the governors forum, attorney general and that of the states too. They all commented. I assure my colleagues that I will not stand where a particular section of this country is shortchanged. If that happens I will withdraw the bill,” Soli said.

After the heated debate, the bill was passed through First Reading.