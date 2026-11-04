Concerned indigenes urge wider consultation over Ikpeshi/Egbigere clan succession

Indigenes of the Ikpeshi/Egbigere clan in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have advocated wider consultations and inclusive engagement to resolve the traditional leadership dispute in the community.

The indigenes appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, to facilitate dialogue among stakeholders, stressing the need for a peaceful, transparent and inclusive approach to the succession question.

The appeal was made by the coordinator of concerned indigenes of Ikpeshi/Egbigere Clan, Ms. Peggy Agbo, during a press briefing.

She urged the state government to consider the views of community members before taking further steps on the matter.

Agbo recalled that the state government appointed King Nicholas Saliu Odamah III, as regent on November 13, 2025, before announcing a change in the traditional leadership arrangement on October 20.

She said the developments had generated concerns among some indigenes, who believe that broader consultations would promote better understanding, strengthen confidence in the succession process and prevent divisions in the community.

She stressed that the governor’s intervention would provide an opportunity for relevant stakeholders to express their positions and work towards a consensus that would protect the unity and interests of the clan.

“We want peace, not war,” Agbo declared, appealing to community members to exercise restraint and embrace dialogue, rather than engage in actions capable of undermining communal harmony.

She disclosed that concerned indigenes had submitted formal representations to relevant authorities, expressing optimism that their concerns would receive appropriate attention.

Agbo also urged the government to facilitate broader consultations involving community representatives and other stakeholders, insisting that an inclusive process was essential to achieving lasting peace and development.

In a separate reaction, Lukman Momodu Odama III, maintained that succession to the traditional throne was governed by the 1979 Bendel State Legal Notice No. 159, which, according to him, provides for succession from father to son.

Odama III, who claims to be the rightful successor to his late father, argued that he is the most senior eligible son under the applicable traditional succession arrangement.

He also claimed that Nicholas Odama, had no legitimate claim to the throne under the provisions of the declaration, raising questions about the interpretation and application of the succession instrument.