Concentrate on Edo’s development, not Obaseki’s probe, Wike tells Okpebholo

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to focus on the development of the state rather than expending energy and resources on probing his immediate predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who spoke in Benin, Edo State, on Sunday evening, said probing the former governor would yield no meaningful outcome, adding that it would be more beneficial for Governor Okpebholo to channel his efforts and the state’s resources into realising his developmental vision for Edo and its people.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister said, “If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me, but what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past.

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it, I’m the one that should have told you pursue this man, I know what I passed through.

“I should be the one to prosecute Obaseki but what is it in life when God has given you position. If it were to be his power, you won’t be here, but God has told him, you don’t have it and I have given it to whom I want to give.”

Addressing the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Wike said, “Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through, I know the sufferings, you suffered and it was like a humiliation to you. I was part of it because I humiliated you.

“I apologized on national TV to you, sorry for what I did to you, leave it and let them carry their wahala and go, focus on the development of Edo and you will see what you will achieve at the end of the day.”

Wike was in Benin on Sunday to commission the New Edo Line Terminal, the second phase of the Edo State Benin Central Bus Terminal project. However, the event was cancelled due to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

