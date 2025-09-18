Comptroller Anani assumes leadership of PTML Command

Following recent deployments by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller Joe Anani has assumed duty as new Customs Area Controller for Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML)Command with a promise to keep the lofty records of the command growing.

At a brief ceremony where he took over from the immediate past Controller, Assistant Comptroller General Tenny Mankini Daniyan, the new CAC commended the successes recorded by his predecessor.

Comptroller Anani said: “While thanking God and the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR for the opportunity to serve here, let me state that our journey to succeed must remain a collective task. I am not here to do it alone.

“I hereby call on all customs officers, sister government agencies, private sector stakeholders and the press to support me in our goal to sustain PTML as a model port of excellence, known for security, efficiency and diligent trade facilitation.

“I pledge to build and improve on the gains achieved by my predecessors in the area of faster cargo clearance which aligns with Time Release Study (TRS) programme.

“I am aware that this command holds an outstanding record of two hour cargo release time for compliant RoRo consignment. The key word here is compliance. With improved compliance and efficient system, we can do less than two hours.

“Compliance, as the key to trade facilitation, is critical for smooth port operations. It ensures adherence to regulations, reduces delays, mitigates risks, and fosters trust among trading partners. Compliance minimises bottlenecks and enhances efficiency in global trade and PTML cannot be an exception.

“ I want to urge all our stakeholders to imbibe the tenets of compliance because it results in a win-win situation for everyone, saving time and money. Whereas non-compliance leads to interventions, issuance of demand notices, waste of time and possible seizure , detention and arrest. Let’s continue to make this area a great example that it has always been.

“The CGC’s zero tolerance for smuggling will be duly enforced on my watch and I am convinced from my background checks that our stakeholders are on the right track

“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that my office is without a door. I shall be accessible to all physically and virtually in the quest to improve on our duties. Feel free to interact with me and avail me all relevant information needed for my success on this assignment.”

Various stakeholders at the command while welcoming the new CAC also commended the ACG Daniyan for his outstanding performance in seeing to the success of B’Odogwu from its pilot phase to full deployments across various commands.