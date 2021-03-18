Compliance with diving regulations imperative to growth of sector —HMPSN

STAKEHOLDERS’ compliance with the Diving at Work Regulations is imperative for the growth of the diving sector, the Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria (HMPSN) has said. This is even as the group disclosed plans to partner with the Chief Inspector of Diving in holding a diving conference next June.

Dr Kayode Ogunleye, President of HMPSN made this disclosure recently while briefing newsmen after the group paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Inspector of Diving, Nigeria, Mr Julius Ugwala at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dr. Ogunleye stressed the need for collaboration among critical stakeholders so as to realise more safety standards compliance in the diving sector.

According to Dr. Ogunleye, “The visit created an opportunity for discussions on areas of collaboration by relevant stakeholders in the industry to ensure compliance with the country’s recently passed Diving at Work Regulations.

“Other areas of mutual interest that will aid the advancement of the diving sector in the country were also extensively discussed.

“Furthermore, we toured Subweb Commercial Diving and ROV Training Centre run by Mr Julius Ugwala, the Chief Inspector of Diving and discussed modalities for a diving conference in the second quarter of the year.”

Speaking also with the media, Mr Julius Ugwala, the Chief Inspector of Diving, Nigeria, hinted that the Diving Advisory Board would be working with HMPSN to authenticate medical certificates, curb forgeries and improve on current industry standards.

Aside from Dr Kayode Ogunleye, President of HMPSN, Dr Samuel Umoren (Secretary-General of HMPSN) and Mr Mark Severn (Country Representative of Unique Group) were also present at the meeting.

