NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani has declared that involvement of corps members in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme will add value to their lives and equally inspire them on the right path to glory.

The State Coordinator made the declaration during the flag-off of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development SAED programme for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Mrs. Ani admonished the members of the service corps to enhance their hard-earned certificates with skills that will put food on their tables rather than waiting for the elusive or shrinking paid employment.

“My dear children in the national service, you need to get multiple streams of income and the only way to achieve this is to complement your certificate with skills you have passion for so that the process of ‘getting there’ will be seamless and achievable”.

The helmsman of the NYSC Scheme in the Sunshine State said that those who defy sleep to think ahead of how best to add value to the numerous certificates they hold when their mates or colleagues are sleeping will definitely surmount whatever challenges life places before them”.

“The likes of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Tony Elumelu, Chief Mike Adenuga, Sir Femi Otedola and others who crossed the rubicon and are now in their promised land persevere a lot in the wilderness of uncertainty but today, we all aspire to be like them”.

She said that the testimonies of both the serving and ex-corps members about their great exploits as they embraced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme during their time should be enough to inundate the new entrants into the NYSC Scheme that SAED is not in any way a scam.

The mentor of several thousands of youths and moulders of destinies across all divide charged them to reflect on their backgrounds and remember the children of whom they are. The State Coordinator urged them not to procrastinate in making decisions that will change their lives for better as delay could be dangerous.

The Monitoring Officer from the Directorate Headquarters, Mr. Olanrewaju Talabi while giving the the goodwill message of the Director, SAED, Mrs. Ngozi Dorothy Nwatarali said that the future lies in the hands of those that can take calculated risks.

He charged them to create and carve a niche for themselves and not to rely on family fortunes as whatever they laboured for will give them peace of mind over family inheritances.

The Assistant Director/Head, SAED, Mr. Olugbenga Justus Adefehinti reiterated the commitment of the NYSC management to empower willing and focused corps members.





“NYSC, in conjunction with empowerment development organisations and financial institutions have provided take-off grants and loans as the case may be to corps members who are determined to be independent during and after the service year. The choice is yours to become employers of labour rather than becoming glorified employees who wait for the stipend at the end of the month”.

The Trainers/Facilitators promoted their skill sub-set before the corps members whose countenance showed enthusiasm towards becoming captains of industries and Chief Executive Officers that the world will one day celebrate.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE