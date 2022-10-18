The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), on Tuesday, said between July 2021 and October 2022 it received 34,000 complaints out of which 13,000 were resolved.

This was even as it sought improved funding for the commission for improved service delivery and efficiency.

Speaking during a public awareness and sensitization rally to mark its 47th year, the PCC Chief Commissioner, Hon Abimbola Yusuf, said the Commission is working towards public visibility.

Yusuf, who launched the Complaints lounge located at the ground floor of the Commission’s building, said this was to ensure easy access for the public.

“A lot of people would say they don’t know the commission before now, but right now, we are making our presence known.

“Before now, the complaints office was upstairs but we decided to bring it downstairs so that vulnerable groups such as the disabled can also come in and complain.

“It is free, we do not charge for this. We are looking at the less privileged so that they will not be suppressed,” he added.

Earlier, Abodunrin Olumide, Director of public relations, foreign supports and Inter-agency who spoke on the need for improved funding for the commission said in the last 47 years, people were yet to know the commission for what it is.

He blamed this on the lack of adequate publicity hence the awareness rally.

“The major problem of the public complaints commission is funding. If the Federal Government can help us we have a big advantage over others. We have offices in the LGAs across the federation and five area offices.

“If we are well funded I believe we can get across to the grassroots but the major problem is funding. If our funding is improved we would be able to do more,” he added.

Complaints commission resolves 13,000 cases in 15 months

