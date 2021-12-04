Compel my husband to give me N50,000 per month for our child’s food —Wife

A housewife, Ramatu Mansur, has dragged her husband, Kamal Mu’azu before a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State for assault.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a petition, Ramatu, through her lawyer, Malam Sulaiman Lere, accused her husband of abuse and lack of care.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their 16-month-old daughter.

She further prayed the court to order the defendant to give her N50,000 monthly as feeding allowance for their child.

In his defense, the defendant said he took care of his wife and provided her needs within his means.

“I love my wife and have tried all possible means to get her back but all has been to no avail.

“Whenever I go to her parent’s house, she leaves me frustrated. Whenever I send her money, she will tell me she does not need my money because her parents are not poor, ”he said.

The judge Malam Murtala Nasir adjourned the case.

